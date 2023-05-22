Ravenna, they pretend to be volunteers to shovel mud and steal 6 thousand euros from an elderly couple: two looters arrested

Jackals in action in flooded areas. A man and a woman were arrested this morning, Sunday 21 May, for an episode of looting in Fornace Zarattini, in the Ravenna area, one of the districts most affected by the floods and for this reason evacuated. The couple, he writes the Rest of the Pug, would have introduced herself to two local elders offering their availability to join other volunteers busy removing the mud from the house. Immediately after the two left, the hosts realized that around 6 thousand euros had disappeared. Anti-looting agents immediately blocked the suspects found still in possession of the loot. This is, explains the local newspaper, the first episode of looting confirmed in Ravenna. So far, even if for various districts of the Romagna city rumors of other similar episodes had followed one another, no formal complaint had been filed.

Read also: