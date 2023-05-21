Ravenna, two jackals arrested: they stole 6,000 euros from two elderly people posing as volunteers to shovel mud





They are fake volunteers and, once inside the house, they stole thousands of euros in cash and they’re gone. The episode of profiteering it happened at Zarattini Furnacedistrict on the outskirts of Ravenna among the hardest hit by flooding and for this evacuated. However, the two – a man and a woman – were tracked down and arrested from the police on charges of theft at home.

They had introduced themselves to one elderly couple offering their willingness to join other volunteers committed to removing the mud from the house. THE owners of the apartment, immediately after the self-styled volunteers had left, they realized that around 6 thousand euros had disappeared. The agents of the anti-looting service, prepared by the commissioner Lucio Pennellathey immediately blocked the suspect found still in possession of booty.

The couple took advantage of the big one solidarity in these by thousands of people who came from all over the region for help citizens to clean up their own housing. This is the first full-blown case in Romagnaeven if the rumors had followed each other in different neighborhoods but without anyone protruding one complaint. In the prefecture – as reported The Rest of the Pug – expect several similar cases to come to light in the coming days.