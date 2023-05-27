5
Publication date:
Brand name: Ravioli factory Dei Cas
Name: Ravioli with meat
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Recall model Raviolificio Dei Cas – Ravioli with meat
27-05-2023 – PDF
(311.0 Kb)
