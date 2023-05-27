Home » Raviolificio Dei Cas – Ravioli with meat
Health

Raviolificio Dei Cas – Ravioli with meat

by admin

Brand name: Ravioli factory Dei Cas

Name: Ravioli with meat

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date:
27 maggio 2023

Documentation

  • Recall model Raviolificio Dei Cas – Ravioli with meat

    27-05-2023 – PDF

    (311.0 Kb)

See also  Farewell to Doctor Roberto Madonna: "A medical teacher is leaving"

You may also like

Wegovy and Ozempic: The truth about the diabetes...

“They sold performance-enhancing drugs in city and provincial...

First-aid kit: which medicines to take with you...

F1, times and where to see the Monaco...

What to plant next to strawberries and what...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Hold a teaspoon in your mouth for 10...

HörHanse / An association for good hearing

Europe needs a pharmaceutical research organization – EURACTIV...

Kidney Detox in 7 Days: What to Eat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy