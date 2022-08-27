Home Health Razer Blade 17 is $500 off with a 360Hz ultra-high refresh rate display
Razer Blade 17 is $500 off with a 360Hz ultra-high refresh rate display

Engadget’s editorial team is committed to collecting high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Part of the article links merchants that have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply have the opportunity to change, all based on the latest information of the merchants.

Razer’s laptop specifications have always been functionally friendly to gamers and creators. For example, the Blade 17, which is now discounted from US$500 to US$2,000 on Amazon, uses the highest level of 360Hz refresh in gaming laptops. The high-speed screen allows you to take the lead in e-sports competitions.

The Razer Blade 17 is equipped with a 17.3-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz, and the picture is extremely smooth, allowing you to be one step ahead of others when playing games. In terms of internal specifications, it is equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM and a 1TB large-capacity SSD. Equipped with two USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), three USB-A, one HDMI 2.1 and one UHS-III SD card reader, a total of 5 USB ports allow you to connect external settings, which is very convenient .

