Razer earlier announced the launch of the new DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse, which also adopts an ergonomic design and is more than 25% lighter than the previous generation. In addition, it has replaced the HyperPolling wireless transmission used in the Viper series gaming mice in the past. technology, which corresponds to a wireless polling rate of up to 4000Hz, corresponding to a faster operating response speed.

In addition, the new DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse also uses the Focus Pro 30K optical sensing element, which not only corresponds to more accurate positioning of the mouse operation position, but also can complete the positioning faster and keep up with the user’s quick operation response.

In the overall update part, it further adjusts the ergonomic fit of the mouse, reduces the overall weight of the mouse, and also enhances the fluency of use on different surfaces, and supports the use of glass with a thickness of more than 4mm, and others are added. The lifespan corresponds to 90 million presses, corresponds to up to 90 hours of battery life, and Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless connection technology that is 25% faster than the connection rate of other wireless gaming mice.

In the operation interface, you can directly adjust the 5-segment DPI settings on the mouse, or store the last used Synapse configuration file through the built-in memory, which can correspond to settings such as access DPI, polling rate, mouse lift distance, etc. Additional custom key bindings and DPI segmentation are available through the HyperShift feature.

Even in order to attract more people to use, Razer also provides a 30-day risk-free trial service for this gaming mouse, and provides a 2-year product warranty, as well as a 14-day free return service for purchases in the RazerStore, and the recommended price in Taiwan It is NT$4999.