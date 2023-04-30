Rc Auto, the new blow for motorists: you will pay 18% more Tragedy for many families

In Italy, motor liability insurance is compulsory for all motorists. However, a new blow for motorists was recently announced: an 18% increase in the motor liability insurance premium. This news has been a blow to many Italian families, who are already struggling with the high cost of living and the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The RC Auto is a fixed cost for each motorist, but the increase in the insurance premium will make it even more difficult for many families bear this cost. This represents a tragedy for many families who find themselves in financial difficulty and may be forced to give up motor liability insurance.

The increase in the insurance premium was justified by the insurance companies with an increase in the cost of accidents and car damage. However, many motorists are wondering if this is really the reason for the increase or if the insurance companies are simply looking for it to increase their profits at the expense of consumers.

There are many families who depend on the car to get to work or take their children to school. RC Auto is essential to ensure the safety of motorists and other road users. However, the new increase in the insurance premium could exclude many families from insurance coverageincreasing the risk of road accidents e making the streets less safe for everyone.

18% increase in motor liability premium in Italy: all affected regions

Furthermore, many families may be forced to choose less reliable insurance companies or even driving without insurancewhich is illegal and could result in hefty fines and even the suspension of the driving licence.

The average motor liability insurance premium in Italy increased by 18% in one year, reaching 525.98 euros, according to the Facile.it report based on over 13.3 million estimates collected in the last year. All Italian regions recorded a double-digit increase in premiums, with Abruzzo leads the standings with an increase of 25.1% compared to March 2022.

Increase in the motor liability premium in Italy: a blow for motorists in a time of economic crisis

Campania remains the most expensive region for auto insurance, while Friuli-Venezia Giulia is the cheapest one. Reasons for rising premiums include the rising cost of claims and inflation. Andrea Ghizzoni, Managing Director Insurance of Facile.it, explained that rates were 13% lower just six months ago.

In conclusion, the increase in the motor liability insurance premium represents a new blow for Italian motorists, in particular for families already struggling with the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. It is important that insurance companies transparently explain the reasons for the increase and work to find solutions that guarantee the safety of motorists without jeopardizing the financial stability of Italian families.