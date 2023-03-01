Cambodian health authorities notified WHO of the first case and death on Thursday. A little girl had contracted bird flu and died on Wednesday. They reported the second case on Friday, noting that one of the girl’s family members had tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic. WHO: “We take the risk posed by this virus seriously and urge greater vigilance in all countries”.

Cambodian authorities have reported two cases of bird flu, including an 11-year-old girl who died of the virus. This was certified last Sunday by the United Nations health agency.

These are the first cases of bird flu, known as H5N1, reported in Cambodia since 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. The infection, which mostly affects animals, has a 50% mortality rate in humans. “The global H5N1 situation is worrying given the large spread of the virus in birds around the world,” he said. Sylvie Briand, director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention at the United Nations health agency -. We are in close communication with the Cambodian authorities to better understand the outbreak.”

Other cases are expected

As the virus continues to be detected in poultry populations, further cases of transmission to humans are expected, WHO said. Almost all cases of H5N1 infection in people have been associated with close contact with infected live or dead birds or contaminated environments. “WHO takes seriously the risk posed by this virus and urges greater vigilance in all countries,” said the World Health Organization.

From 2003 to February 25, 2023, 873 human cases of H5N1 and 458 deaths were reported worldwide in 21 countries. However, based on current information, WHO advises against applying any travel or trade restrictions. Evidence to date shows that the virus does not easily infect humans and person-to-person transmission appears to be unusual.

Start the investigation

In Cambodia, a joint animal and human health investigation is already underway in Prey Veng province, where the case was reported. The goal is to identify the source and mode of transmission. Meanwhile, a high-level government response is working to contain any further spread of the virus and an investigation into the outbreak is aimed at determining exposure to the virus of the two reported cases, WHO said.

Cambodian health authorities notified WHO of the first case and death on Thursday. A little girl had contracted bird flu and died on Wednesday. They reported the second case on Friday, noting that one of the girl’s family members had tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic.

Global response system

Through its Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System, the United Nations health agency monitors the evolution of the virus and conducts risk assessments. For pandemic preparedness purposes, WHO may also recommend the development of new vaccine candidate viruses.

The agency emphasized the importance of global surveillance to detect and monitor virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with emerging or circulating viruses that may impact human or animal health.

There is currently no widely available vaccine to protect against avian influenza in humans. WHO recommends that all people who work in contact with poultry or birds get vaccinated against seasonal flu to reduce potential risks.

Past outbreaks

Nearly ten years ago, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) issued an urgent warning of an outbreak in Southeast Asia of a strain of bird flu called H5N6.

In 2015, FAO again raised the alarm about a dangerous outbreak of the highly virulent H5N1 strain, which had spread to five West African countries within six months. The agency had appealed for $20 million in emergency funds “to stop the epidemic” before it hit humans.

At the time, FAO said the H5N1 strain had caused the deaths of tens of millions of poultry and tens of billions of dollars in losses. Since then, the agency has worked to improve veterinary systems and local laboratory capabilities. In 2018, FAO trained 4,700 veterinarians, who have been working to protect farm animals from lethal viruses in 25 countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

In Cambodia, a 2003 H5N1 outbreak affected wild birds for the first time. Since then, and until 2014, human cases due to transmission from poultry to humans were sporadically reported in the country. As of 25 February, Cambodia has reported a total of 58 cases of human infection with the H5N1 virus since 2003, including 38 deaths.

Europa

The ECDC said today that, overall, “the risk of transmission of zoonotic influenza to the general population in EU/EEA countries is considered low. The risk to occupationally exposed groups, such as loggers, has been assessed by low to medium.

Direct contact with infected birds or a contaminated environment is the most likely source of infection. To minimize the risk of infection, the use of personal protective equipment is recommended for people exposed to dead birds or their droppings. Recent severe cases in Asia and South America in people exposed to infected sick and dead backyard poultry underscore the risk associated with unprotected contact with infected birds.”



