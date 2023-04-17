re-read the live match LIVE

ROMA – Heavy victory for the Romawhich overwhelms 3-0 theUdinese in the postponement of the 30th day of Serie A. The team of Mourinho thus consolidating the third place, stretching on the Milanese, he found the goals of the captain Pellegrini and of English Abraham and will face the approach to the return match of the Europa League with Feyenoord in a different spirit.

23:35

Mourinho turns the page: “Now Feyenoord. Dybala? Maybe”

As usual, Mourinho is already projecting himself on the next goal: “Now we have to forget the championship for a few days and prepare for Feyenoord. We will do everything to win and otherwise we will have to finish with our heads held high. Dybala on the field on Thursday? Perhaps, I have more positive sensations than negative…“.

23:30

Mourinho satisfied: “Team response”

Mourinho is visibly satisfied with the success with Udinese and compliments his team: “Today we had to change several players, but there was a good response from the team. The result might suggest an easy game, but it wasn’t, I relaxed a little bit only at 3-0. Pilgrims? He confronted the fans face to face like a true captain and was rewarded with a goal. I decided on the penalty, because it wasn’t necessary to put this extra pressure on him“.

23:15

Pellegrini happy: “The goal was a relief, Mourinho decided on the penalty”

Lorenzo Pellegrini finally smiles: “Important victory given the other results, personally the goal lifted a weight from me, I felt free. The heart was throughout the stadium, we know that for better or for worse we can always count on them and they know that for better or for worse they can count on me. The penalty to Cristante? The coach decided, I was ready to shoot him, as I am ready to shoot the next one“. (READ EVERYTHING)

23:05

Captain Pellegrini’s perfect evening

At the end of the toughest week, it was a perfect evening for the Giallorossi captain Pellegrini: first the applause and the banner from the Sud, then the doubling goal and finally the standing ovation granted to him by Mourinho.

Pellegrini, the embrace with Mourinho after the goal in Roma-Udinese

22:43

95′ – Final whistle at the Olimpico: Roma-Udinese 3-0

After five minutes of added time, Mr. Giua whistled three times: Roma overwhelmed Udinese 3-0 with goals from Bove and the revived Pellegrini and Abraham.

22:38

90′ – Three of a kind from Roma! Goal by Abraham!

The Englishman Abraham is unlocked, who scores Spinazzola’s cross into the net for Roma’s 3-0!

22:36

88′ – Catwalk for Pellegrini

Mourinho gives a standing ovation to Pellegrini, in his place the young Tahirovic.

22:33

85′ – Match entering the final phase

Last 5 minutes of the game, an exhausted Udogie is also out in Udinese, in Masina.

22:28

80′ – Udinese boarding

Sottil’s substitutions took effect immediately and Udinese poured into Roma’s half.

22:26

78′ – Sottil tries everything

Sottil uses all the offensive players available: inside baby Pafundi, Thauvin and Nestorovski.

22:23

75′ – Triple change for Mourinho

Triple substitution for Mourinho: Zalewski for Celik, Spinazzola for El Shaarawy and Abraham for Belotti. A few whistles for the English striker.

22:17

70′ – First substitution for Udinese

Sottil recalls the booked Ehizibuele to the bench and sends Ebozele onto the pitch.

22:15

68′ – Rui Patricio saves!

Pereyra misses from the penalty spot, kicks weakly, Rui Patricio understands and even blocks!

22:14

67′ – Penalty for Udinese

Disorganized movement by Mancini, who touches with one arm, penalty and yellow card.

22:12

65′ – Belotti damns his soul

Very generous proof of Belotti, who is almost everywhere. A performance which would lack only the icing of the longed-for lost goal.

22:07

60′ – Mourinho reinforces the midfield

First substitution for Roma: Mourinho recalls Wijnaldum to the bench and locks down the midfield with Matic.

22:03

56′ – Pellegrini doubles!

Belotti reads the movement of Pellegrini, who coldly beats Silvestri and signs the 2-0 for Roma before flying to embrace the Curva Sud!

21:57

50′ – Fragmented start of the second half

Tough match, dotted with clashes and injuries, the last one between Wijnaldum and Lovric.

21:52

46′ – Off to the second half!

It starts from 1-0 for Roma on Udinese, no changes in the two sides.

21:48

Because Pellegrini didn’t kick from the spot

On the penalty kick awarded to Roma, the decision to entrust it to Cristante instead of a Pellegrini. (READ EVERYTHING)

21:45

Mourinho’s reaction at the time of the penalty

Mourinho’s reaction to Roma’s penalty

21:40

Udinese fans pay homage to the Fedayn

During the first half, a banner dedicated to the Fedayn appeared in the away sector occupied by Udinese fans and was applauded by the entire stadium: “Respect for the historic wall”.

21:37

Certified yet another sold out

The data on the new sold out of the Olimpico are coming: 61,015 spectators.

21:35

45’+5′ – Teams at rest: Roma-Udinese 1-0

The first half of the game ends, Roma ahead 1-0 over Udinese thanks to Bove’s goal after Cristante’s missed penalty. Three bookings among the guests: Pereyra, Success and Ehizibue.

21:30

45′ – Regulation time expires: 5′ added time

You will play until 50′, assigned 5 minutes of recovery, justified by the many interruptions.

21:25

40′ – Rome on the wings of enthusiasm

The goal unleashes the Olimpico and Roma continues to attack on the wings of enthusiasm. Yellow card also for Success.

21:22

37′ – Goal from Bove!

Cristante goes on the spot and hits the post, Bove pounces on the rebound and signs the 1-0!

21:20

35′ – Penalty for Roma!

Touch of the hand by Pereyra and Giua after consulting the Var indicates the spot and warns the Friulian!

21:15

30′ – Rome under constant pressure

The Giallorossi continue to press, a percussion attempt by Belotti, who then insists too much and is stopped. Cristante returned to the field, like Success, with a turban.

21:10

25′ – Game stopped at the Olimpico

Hard air battle between Success and Cristante, who seems to have had the worst. Mourinho sent Matic to warm up.

21:07

22′ – Rome close to scoring!

Great header by Mancini following the development of a free-kick and great reflection by Silvestri, who denies Roma the advantage!

21:05

20′ – Rome, little precision

Roma have taken control of the game, but there is little precision in the last third of the pitch.

21:00

15′ – Wijnaldum lights up, Roma grows

After a quiet start, Wijnaldum began to grow and together with him Roma, the Dutchman put two venomous crosses in the Udinese area, which put the Friulian defense in crisis.

20:55

10′ – The first chance belongs to Udinese

The match continues with the same script, Udinese closing the passing lines to Roma and stretching forward as soon as possible. Attempt by Samardzic, who is looking for the round, high ball.

20:50

5′ – Balanced start

Udinese well placed in the field and does not give up attacking, Roma attentive ready to restart.

20:45

1′ – Off to Roma-Udinese!

Signor Giua opens hostilities, we start at the Olimpico!

20:40

Banner for Pilgrims

In addition to the applause, the Sud dedicates a banner to Pellegrini: “For better or for worse, a captain remains a captain“. (READ EVERYTHING)

20:35

Mourinho: “If there’s no art, we’ll bring out other qualities”

Mourinho’s pre-match: “When you play in Europe you suffer a bit, but I prefer to continue playing in Europe. Udinese has been preparing all week and will have energy to spend, but we are prepared for this. We will play as a team to make up for absences, if the art is missing (Dybala, ed) we can resort to other qualities, we can win“.

20:25

Belotti: “A great desire to help Roma”

“Lupus in fabula”, intercepted by Dazn’s microphones, really the rooster Belotti talk about goal abstinence: “It’s an incentive not a burden, I really want to help Roma win, I hope to contribute in terms of achievements as well“.

20:20

Belotti and Success, a record to cancel

The two forwards who have played the most games in this Serie A without finding the net yet face off in this match: Isaac Success of Udinese (28 appearances) and Andrea Belotti of Roma (23 appearances)

20:15

Two last minute absences for Sottil

A sudden flu attack deprives Udinese of two important players at the last minute: out Beto and Arslan.

20:10

Ovation for Captain Pellegrini

There were those who feared the booing after the performance in Rotterdam and instead the Olimpico welcomed with a roar Captain Pellegrini’s entry into the field as he and the team began warming up.

19:53

The official formations

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Celik, Cristante, Bove, Wijnaldum; El Shaarawy, Pellegrini; Belotti. All. Mourinho

UDINESE (3-5-1-1): Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Bijol, Perez N.; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra; Success. All. Subtle

19:40

Olympic starting to fill up

The stands begin to fill up, a cool evening at the Olimpico, with a wind that blows gusts that are not exactly mild at times. Reflectors already in operation.

19:30

Roma-Udinese ends Sunday in Serie A

The postponement of the Olimpico between Rome and Udinese closes Sunday in Serie A, awaiting yet another sold out in the stands, the official line-ups will be available soon.

Rome, Olympic stadium