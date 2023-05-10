reached the legend Alex Ferguson

MADRID – Real Madrid against Manchester City it has a charm all of its own, and not just because it retains the connotations of an anticipated Champions League final or because it pits two of the strongest coaches ever against each other. The race also gives such a particular flavor to the race record That Charles Ancelotti he managed to cut right on the occasion of a big match of this type, in front of another great like Guardiola, in a stadium, the Bernabeu, which is a football theater.

He records

Real-City for Carletto it means having reached the goal of 190 partite in Champions Leaguea record it shares with Sir Alex Ferguson, equaled. Ancelotti already held the record for the number of Champions won by a coach (4) and the record for matches won in the top European club competition.