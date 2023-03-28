Also known as postprandial hypoglycemia, reactive hypoglycemia occurs within hours of finishing a meal; generally, after 2-5 hours of the same.

For example, reactive hypoglycemia may be related to congenital enzyme deficiencies, hormonal abnormalities, or other disorders functional, as well as could represent a complication following gastric bypass surgery, or still be the consequence of a condition of hypersinulinism.

The underlying causes of the occurrence of reactive hypoglycemia can be different.

Medications for reactive hypoglycemia



Before resorting to medications to treat reactive hypoglycemia, it is necessary intervene on the dietthrough the correction of both the way you eat and the choice of foods.

Some of the most important guidelines for avoiding reactive hypoglycemia are summarized below:

In addition to these simple food rules, regular physical exercise should be carried out, which – in patients suffering from reactive hypoglycemia – must be moderate, never excessive. Equally important is not to exercise on an empty stomach.

In the event of a hypoglycaemic crisis, it is necessary to intervene with the administration of glucose. The resort to using glucagon it is generally reserved for severe cases of reactive hypoglycemia. In any case, the doctor will provide all the indications on the behavior to be followed in the event of the onset of reactive hypoglycemia; therefore, it is recommended to follow the instructions provided by it.