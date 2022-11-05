Read aloud to learn words and concepts better. Many children and young people have difficulties in school and this method can make a difference. And this is because the teacher’s reading aloud “eliminates barriers: it allows you to focus on the story and its development rather than on the deciphering process and understanding is supported by intonation, respect for pauses and, gradually, grows”, explains Federico BatiniProfessor of Experimental Pedagogy of the Department of Philosophy, Social Sciences, Humanities and Education of the University of Perugia (FISSUF).

A collective experience

“Reading aloud is an action of cognitive democracy” explains Batini, because at school the teacher who reads stories aloud trivially allows everyone, every day, to have this experience. Become an example of reading. It favors the creation of a climate and empowers all the girls and boys, girls and boys with whom she works. Assigning autonomous (and inadequate and stimulating for the age) readings, on the other hand, would mean only those who are already familiar with reading, who “probably come from a stimulating environment and a house full of books”.

From the nursery to the secondary schools

The project “Reading: strong! Ad Alta Voce makes intelligence grow”, of which the Tuscany Region is the leader and promoter with the scientific coordination of the University of Perugia, was born thanks to Sara Mele, manager of the Education sector of the Tuscany Region. The professor wanted to tackle the problem of early school leaving through the introduction of reading aloud having known the studies of the research group of the chair of experimental pedagogy, of the FISSUF Department of the University of Perugia.

Books and stories

Every day, for at least an hour, with various books and stories and with increasing complexity 1032 students and 50 teachers of thethe Comprehensive II Institute of Turin, they have collected / achieved 2000 hours of reading aloud. The Institute includes 4 complexes: a kindergarten complex, two primary school complexes and a first grade secondary school complex. Special bibliographies have been created, designed for age groups, made available to educators and teachers together with the supply of books to read. Teachers have an operational text: “Reading aloud. Methods and strategies for building life skills (2019), aimed above all, but not limited to, primary school teachers to provide guidance on how to manage the moment of reading in the classroom .

The results

“We have developed a method for reading shared stories aloud and we want to contribute to spreading it by showing and demonstrating the effects it produces and” infecting “thousands of teachers, educators, educators, operators, volunteers, people who work in assistance so that they become readers aloud every day, in their own environment, “says Batini.

The objectives

All those who participated, from 0 to 19 years (and those who read for them), achieved good results. The boys and girls of the nursery increase the ability to control global motor skills, coordination and manipulative skills by up to 29.7%. In kindergarten, the ability to solve problems within social situations increases by 82%. For primary school pupils and pupils, the Verbal Comprehension Index (ICV), that is the ability to formulate and use verbal concepts, improves by 14.3%.

The beneficial effects on all children

In fact, while in younger children the first observable effects are those related to language and emotional skills, in those just older you can already see effects on the overall development index. “Girls and boys and boys and girls with more difficulties, for various reasons, have benefited the most. Another feature of reading aloud: the same novel produces beneficial effects and empowers those who are left behind, those who are in step and who is very advanced “, explains Professor Batini.

More projects for more than one school

The project is also enjoying great success elsewhere. “After so many years of work we are really facing an explosion – explains the professor Inner, engaged on the national territory in several schools on reading aloud. – The sharing of stories read aloud by the teacher allows everyone to have access to a high number of stories and, in the medium term, facilitates and stimulates individual reading “.

Reading aloud is a method that is spreading like wildfire: thousands of teachers and classes involved. In fact, the “Leggiamo” project was launched on the inclusion of reading aloud in the schools of Terni, the “Voce Verso” project in Assisi, in the second year in Turin, in the second year with new member institutes in Parma. In early November, the fifth edition of “Read me again”, the national project of Giunti scuola, starts, to spread reading aloud with particular attention to primary schools, which has reached an average of 12,000 classes per year. “A few days ago we had exceeded the 8000 classes registered – he says Inner.

Starting reading aloud is important at all ages. The earlier you start the better, even from the second stage of gestation. Reading aloud has also proved useful with elderly people suffering from degenerative diseases, demonstrating the effectiveness of intensive intervention with reading aloud even in old age and in pathological conditions. “The best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago, the second best time is now” Professor Batini says / jokes, in response to what age it is more effective to start reading aloud.

Reading aloud is a strong experience

The processes by which we learn to read, according to different models and the various benefits of reading and reading aloud are explained in the book “Out loud. Reading that is good for everyone” (2021). Reading aloud in a shared way is always a strong experience of sharing and beauty, however “for a strong reader, who has speed in reading and processing, silent reading is fine”.

Audiobooks? Only for those who are very careful

For those with greater difficulties or a lower literacy level, being placed, even as an adult, in groups where someone reads for others helps to develop language, level of understanding and processing speed and increases autonomous reading skills. Taking advantage of the audio books could also be useful, but “I would only recommend it to those who already have very high attention spans. For non-readers or weak readers I would recommend listening to someone reading to them in person or, if not possible, starting the own independent experience with picture books. For strong readers I would recommend trying the experience of reading for others “, explains the professor.

Reading aloud becomes a master

Given the success of the topic, we try to deepen more and more this useful tool for teaching. In its first edition, the institution of a first level master’s degree in “Reading aloud at school, in educational, development, welfare, rehabilitation and organizational contexts” at the Department of Philosophy, Social Sciences, Humanities and Education of the ‘University of Perugia.

The purpose of the master is to spread the daily or at least frequent reading aloud everywhere by a competent adult for children, teenagers, lonely people, the elderly, individuals with disadvantaged backgrounds, foreigners, long-term patients, prisoners, people housed in reception centers.