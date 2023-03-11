Reading has a relaxing effect – but not on your neck. On the contrary: Tensions are not uncommon due to staying in a certain position for a long time. A reading bone can be a useful addition to relieve neck pain when sitting or lying down.

It gets its name from its characteristic shape, which is reminiscent of a bone. And it is precisely this that makes the support pillow universally applicable: In contrast to an ordinary neck roll, the reading bone can also be used as a back pillow or bookend. The modern home accessory can even be used as a prone pillow – depending on the position in which you prefer to read your books. And so that the cushion also suits your personal taste, it is available in different colors and designs. Only the shape always remains the same, because it provides more comfort for bookworms. This article explains why and how you can sew your own reading bone at home.

Four functions: The advantages of reading bones



Reading bones are primarily used to support your neck when reading or watching TV, gambling or relaxing. It is suitable for children and adults alike, regardless of whether you use it as a neck, back or prone pillow. Or just as a prop for your book, smartphone or tablet. While the design may vary, times monochrome and times dotted is, the functions are always the same:

1. Neck pillow

Do you prefer to read while lying down? Then you’ve probably had to deal with neck pain at one point or another after being absorbed in a book for hours. A reading bone can help here: It doesn’t matter whether you prefer to read in bed or on the sofa – thanks to its characteristic shape, the head and spine are optimally supported when lying down and thus also the intervertebral discs. This relieves your neck so that tension does not arise in the first place. And the best thing about it is that you can also use the reading bone while watching TV.

2. Back cushion

If you prefer to read or watch TV while sitting, play computer games or just relax, the reading bones also act as a back cushion. Simply place it behind your neck or on your lower back, in the area of ​​the lumbar spine. This allows you to adopt a healthy and comfortable sitting position without straining your back. Of course, you have to find out for yourself which position is the most comfortable for you.

3. Prone Pillow

Do you prefer to lie on your stomach when reading a book, even if the position isn’t particularly comfortable for your arms or neck? Then a reading bone can also be useful here: simply place the dimensionally stable pillow under your breast to relieve your upper body and take a comfortable position when lying down. You will quickly notice that your muscles can relax much better and faster as a result.

4. Bookend

If you want to read a book, surf the web with your smartphone or watch a film on your tablet, you can reading bones can also be a support – not for you, but for your mobile devices: Simply lay the cushion in front of you, on your knees or on your stomach and use it to hold your technical aid. Of course, the same also applies to your book if you want to use the reading bone as a support.

Instructions: How to sew a reading bone



If you can sew, there is also the option of making a reading bone yourself. For this you need the following accessories: fiberfill and Fabric, sewing thread and a pair of scissors and pins for pinning. You can find the matching pattern and clear step-by-step instructions here free download.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.