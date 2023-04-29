Reading, running, loving, laughing: what keeps us fit longer

Starting today, the OÖ Nachrichten brings health into the house every day – with the new series, in which everything revolves around how to stay healthy and fit for longer. Because who doesn’t want that? Growing old and being able to enjoy these years without any problems. Anyone born in Austria has a good chance of reaching a relatively old age, but the figures show that even young people in this country often feel that their health is restricted.

The good news first: It’s never too late to do something for a healthy lifestyle. Ultimately, whether we age healthily depends to a large extent on our lifestyle.

Nutrition plays a major role in our well-being.

There is no single “recipe” for lifelong well-being, but there are a number of measures and options that you can use to support and maintain your health. Essentially, these consist of the five pillars of exercise, prevention, relationship, relaxation and nutrition. These are exactly the topics that will be discussed in the coming weeks. OÖN editors have interviewed experts and present the tried and tested and the latest findings.

Also present is the OÖN doctor, dermatologist Johannes Neuhofer, who will be available to OÖN readers during a consultation on May 25th to answer questions about “Sun, Skin & More”.

His personal tip? “For years I’ve been propagating the 4 L’s, which read: reading, running, loving, laughing – for me, that’s a broad and stable basis for a life of health and contentment.”

How Edith and Martin Heher from Linz – both over 60 – keep fit:

You can read about it in the new OÖN series

Walk, run, be happy: The miracle of walking is just as much on the program as healthy running for advanced users and exercise tips tailored to the respective age in the new OÖN health series.

Act instead of react: With regular check-ups, diseases can be detected at an early stage when they can still be cured. Experts explain which checks are useful for whom and when.

Contacts with humans and animals: It doesn’t matter whether you bring a dog and cat into your house as furry roommates or intensify contacts with friends and family: according to a Harvard study, relationships are the number one happiness factor.

The power of letting go: Only those who can relax well will stay healthy in the long term. Otherwise there is a risk of depression and burnout. How to sleep well and how to learn to let go with yoga and other methods.

Food for a long life: Organic gardener Karl Ploberger reveals the healthiest recipes from the garden. You can also read about healing fasting and the advantages of the Crete diet in the large OÖN health series.

numbers on the subject

84 years is the average life expectancy of women in Austria. For men, this is 79 years. At the moment, however, we only “experience” an average of 57 symptom-free years.

is the average life expectancy of women in Austria. For men, this is 79 years. At the moment, however, we only “experience” an average of 57 symptom-free years. 54 percent , i.e. more than half of the people in Austria, are overweight according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Obesity increases the risk of some types of cancer, but also of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular problems, liver and kidney problems, but also mental problems.

, i.e. more than half of the people in Austria, are overweight according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Obesity increases the risk of some types of cancer, but also of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular problems, liver and kidney problems, but also mental problems. 1/4 of Austrians suffers from sleep disorders, women more often than men. This is shown by the current sleep report. The most common reasons given are “stress at work and worries about the future”. The effects are fatal: Chronic lack of sleep weakens the immune system, which can lead to more infections. The irritability of those affected also increases, and the risk of anxiety disorders and depression increases. Studies show that a chronic lack of sleep can shorten lifespan by up to five years.

