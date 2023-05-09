«Ready to evaluate an ad hoc commission». M5S against premiership and presidentialism

Schlein: «Let’s go and listen to what they have to tell us and we will make our proposals»
«Let’s go and listen to what they have to tell us and we will make our proposals». Thus the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein entering the Montecitorio for the discussion on the reforms with the government together with the delegation of her party.
Magi: government goes ahead but no one knows what about
“Amazing encounter. We understood that the government wants to move forward, but they have not been able to explain what they want to move forward on. It seems to understand a direct election but it is not clear who. The president wanted to listen to +Europe’s position on the question of reforms, but emphasizing a lot and forcefully that there is this mandate received from the Italians to create an undefined presidential form”. This was stated by the secretary of Più Europa Riccardo Magi outside Palazzo Montecitorio after the meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the reforms.
Meloni: «Yes to dialogue as long as there are no dilatory intentions»
«The famous ‘everything changes because nothing changed is not acceptable, but if there are tools that allow us to do what we have to do in a reasonable time, we can compare ourselves. It being understood that the proper seat already exists, it is the Parliament, it is the Constitutional Affairs Commission, which does and has always done this job ». Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this during the meeting with the M5S delegation regarding the proposal for an ad hoc commission for reforms. It will be evaluated, “I think we can talk about everything as long as there are no dilatory intentions”, reiterated the prime minister.
Calenda: “We won’t make any Aventine”
“We will not make any Aventine, it would be illogical and incoherent”. Carlo Calenda said so on the reforms.
Boschi: “We won’t do to Meloni what she did to us in 2016”
“Now that we are in opposition, we will not do to Meloni, who is in government, what she as leader of the Fdi did to us in 2016” who were in government. “There is no prejudicial position, but one of listening and dialogue for the good of the country”. So Maria Elena Boschi of Iv at the end of the meeting of the Action-Iv delegation with the premier Giorgia Meloni.
Calendar: do not touch President of the Republic function
«We have defined the perimeter of intervention: for us there is an absolute red line which is the figure of guarantee of national unity of the President of the Republic, the only institution that guarantees unity, touching it would be a serious mistake. We are in favor of the indication of the prime minister on the model of the mayor of Italy». This was stated by the leader of Azione, Carlo Calenda, after the discussion with the government on the reforms.
Meloni: “We will also evaluate the proposal on the ad hoc law relating to the reform procedure”
«We will also evaluate the proposal you made on the ad hoc law relating to the reform procedure. I think we can talk about everything as long as there are no dilatory intentions ». Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni, according to what is learned, speaking of the ad hoc parliamentary institution during the meeting with the M5s delegation.
Calenda: «There is a possible collaboration for us»
«We are available to collaborate for the obvious reason that we too share the need for greater government stability and the need for greater efficiency of the overall apparatus. There is a possible collaboration for us». The leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, said this in the Chamber after the meeting of the Third Pole with the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, on institutional reforms.
Consultations resume with Azione-Italia viva
Brief lunch break for the consultations on the reforms, underway in Montecitorio with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and some ministers. After the confrontation with the M5s and the Autononie group, the Azione-Italia viva delegation will resume at 3.15 pm which should be formed by Carlo Calenda, Matteo Richetti, Raffaella Paita and Maria Elena Boschi.
To Cdm Thursday at 11
A meeting of the Council of Ministers should be held on Thursday at 11, according to reports.
Conte: “There is no sharing with the government”
«The theme is that, at least since this first meeting, there has been no sharing: we are in favor of sensible solutions and also a strengthening of the premier’s powers but in a balanced framework, which does not mortify the parliamentary model which is very useful for inclusiveness and promotes conflict resolution. And the function of the President of the Republic is very important to us, which is a guarantee and serves national cohesion, he has a key role”. This was stated by the leader of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, at the end of the discussion with the government on the reforms.
Conte: “Available for an ad hoc commission”
“We are available as regards the method of dialogue in an ad hoc parliamentary commission, we recommend this path”. The president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, said this in the Chamber after the meeting with the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, on institutional reforms.
Meloni lists the scenarios on the reforms
“What are the possible scenarios? Obviously there are three possible main frame scenarios». This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to what is learned, during the meeting with the M5s delegation on the reforms. «The presidential system – he continues – that you know, presidentialism in the strict sense with direct election of the President of the Republic, who is also Head of Government, semi-presidentialism on the French model, therefore direct election of the President of the Republic who appoints a Head of Government, or there is the option of direct election of the Prime Minister who in this case keeps the election of the President of the Republic in the hands of Parliament, who maintains his role of super-partes personality and counterweight. These are the main roads.’
Conte: «The diagnosis is shared but not the solution»
“We shared a diangosi on some critical issues, we recognize these critical issues starting from the problem of the instability of the executives, it is a problem that we will have to solve such as guaranteeing the parliament, but no agreement emerged”. The president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, said this in the Chamber after the meeting with the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, on institutional reforms.
Meloni: «Instability does not allow long-term vision»
«Instability does not allow for a long-term vision, which is essential for a strategy, especially in a globalized world, and is essential for concentrating resources on investments useful for that strategy, which a policy that has little time cannot do ». Thus, according to what is learned, the premier Giorgia Meloni during the meeting with the M5s on the reforms. «This is the reason why we have to get our hands on institutional reforms, I also say this with respect to those who say that this is not a priority: I believe that instead this is the most powerful economic reform that we can implement.
M5S against direct election of president of the republic or prime minister
No of the M5s to the direct election of the president of the republic or prime minister. This is the position that the pentastellato leader Giuseppe Conte would have expressed during the meeting in the Chamber on the reforms.
Meloni to Conte: «We are looking for a broader dialogue»
«Thank you for accepting this invitation. As you know, the government has always had in its program the idea that by mandate it will have to work on institutional reform, on which, however, I believe it is important upstream to seek the broadest possible dialogue with the parliamentary forces». According to what is learned, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said it during the first meeting with the opposition on the reforms, the one with the 5 Star Movement.
The consultation programme
The first to be received are the 5 Stars, from 12:30 to 14:00. From 14:00 to 14:45 it will be the turn of the group for Autonomies and Linguistic Minorities; at 15:15, for one hour, the round of Action – Italia Viva – Renew Europe while for half an hour, from 16:15 to 16:45, the Component +Europe will be received. From 17:30 to 18:30 it will therefore be the turn of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra group. The round of consultations with the oppositions will end at 18.30 (until 19.45) with the delegation of the Democratic Party – Democratic and Progressive Italy.
Conte and M5S delegation in the Chamber
The consultations on the reforms between the government and the opposition are underway in the president’s library in Montecitorio. It starts with the Five Stars, whose delegation is made up of the leader Giuseppe Conte, the group leaders Stefano Patuanelli, Francesco Silvestri. For the government, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was present, the two Deputy Prime Ministers Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini, the Minister for Reforms Elisabetta Casellati, the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, the Undersecretaries to the Presidency Alfredo Mantovano and Giovanbattista Fazzolari, and the constitutionalist Francesco Saverio Marini. The Queen’s room, the only one to which journalists are allowed access, has been set up for the press with a stage for statements after the talks.
Meloni has arrived in the Chamber
Prime Minister Gorgia Meloni has arrived at Montecitorio to start ‘consultations’ with the opposition on constitutional reforms. The meetings will be held in the so-called President’s Library.
Meloni: “I hope for concreteness from the opposition on the reforms”
«I hope for concreteness because on dialogue and the normality of democratic debate I believe that there should be no doubts between us. The institutions on this must set a good example ». This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the ceremony for the victims of terrorism at the Quirinale, responding to journalists who asked her for a comment in view of the meeting in the Chamber with the opposition on the reforms. Meloni says that there are no written texts yet, she wants to listen but invites the opposition not to have prejudicial positions. «I look for convergences, good if it comes to shared choices, but I have goals to achieve».
Salvini: «Listening and comparing, but then we move forward»
«We are working to ensure that the country is stable, today we are starting a correct listening operation because the reforms of the Constitution cannot take place with majority blows. The important thing is that people who want to discuss things sit at the table. If this will not be there, it seems reasonable to me to go ahead anyway ». Matteo Salvini said it to the microphones of ‘L’Italia s’è desta’ on Radio Cusano Campus.
Renzi: “I tell Meloni, we’re staying on the premiership”
“I say to Meloni: go ahead, we are in the prime ministership even if the others are not and we will be correct with you unlike what the right did with our reforms”. This was assured in an interview with ‘La Stampa, Matteo Renzi, leader of Iv.
Meloni: «We will listen to every proposal or criticism»
«Today a day of confrontation with the oppositions in the Chamber of Deputies, in the President’s Library. The Government will dialogue with the representatives of the parties on the institutional reforms needed by Italy. We intend to listen carefully to every proposal or criticism, during what we consider an important confrontation for our democracy and to approve measures that cannot be postponed for the good of citizens and the nation”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni writes it on social media.