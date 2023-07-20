Home » Real Madrid’s Intense Preseason Training Session at UCLA: Fans, Photos, and Scary Moments
Real Madrid's Intense Preseason Training Session at UCLA: Fans, Photos, and Scary Moments

Real Madrid's Intense Preseason Training Session at UCLA: Fans, Photos, and Scary Moments

Title: Real Madrid’s Intense Training Session Under Oppressive Heat at UCLA

The ball rolled into UCLA as the men of Charles Ancelotti completed an intense work session under oppressive heat at its premiere in The Angels. Hundreds of fans of Real Madrid gathered at the doors of the Wallis Annenberg Stadium in the morning session, waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of their idols. The most acclaimed player, Vinicius Jr., kicked off his preseason and took the time to take photos and sign autographs for several minutes, showing his gratitude to the fans.

The white players began their session with an hour of physical work in the gym, followed by exercises with the ball and matches on small pitches. These activities produced unique images, which were captured by the cameras of BRAND (Ángel Rivero to the apparatus).

Real Madrid’s first training session in UCLA revealed a unique image that highlights the difference between watching football from the stands and experiencing it up close. The pace and intensity of the Real Madrid players made what seemed ‘easy’ from a distance impossible. The players showcased their skills with ease, making the exercise of possession and completion into a double-edged sword. Failure was punished, creating a competitive atmosphere where no one wanted to make mistakes.

During goalkeeper training, Thibaut Courtois demonstrated his reflexes by playing with a tennis ball, similar to exercises performed by Formula 1 drivers like Pierre Gasly. This display emphasized the speed and reflexes required in both sports.

However, there were two scares on the first day of the tour. Dani Carvajal had to retire due to a contracted back before the first training session on Californian soil. Although it is considered a minor issue, medical services will further investigate it. The other scare occurred when Vinicius Jr. received a strong blow to his right ankle, momentarily causing a limp. Fortunately, he was able to return to the group after receiving medical attention.

Real Madrid’s training session at UCLA showcased their commitment and dedication, even under challenging weather conditions. As they continue their preparations for the upcoming season, fans eagerly anticipate their performance on the field.

