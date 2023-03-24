Garlic is not only a real miracle weapon in the fight against Count Dracula: If you want to do something good for your body, you should eat a (small) clove of raw garlic every day.

Garlic works best raw

Mainly responsible for the healthy effect of garlic is the sulfur compound allicin, which initially occurs in the power tuber as its own precursor alliin.

As soon as you peel and cut each clove – injuring the cells of the garlic – the alliin is converted into allicin by the interaction of the enzyme allicinase with oxygen.

This process is sensitive: the mode of action of the allicin can be influenced in any form of further processing. That’s why it’s best to eat garlic raw.

With garlic against the aging process

Eaten raw, the allicin can let off steam undisturbed in the body. It does this, for example, by increasing the two enzymes catalase and glutathione peroxidase in the blood.

These antioxidant enzymes trap and destroy free radicals, which play a key role in the human aging process.

Garlic promotes blood circulation

According to tradition, the ancient garlic was already cultivated 5,000 years ago, at that time still in Central Asia.

In the meantime, its health-promoting effect is valued worldwide – especially when it comes to our blood. This is because garlic is known to improve blood circulation by expanding blood vessels.

Garlic also has a stimulating effect on the production of red blood cells and has a positive effect on blood lipids and blood sugar.

The sulfur compound ajoene contained in garlic also breaks down the coagulant fibrin and thus acts as a natural blood thinner.

Real booster for the immune system

Garlic is rich in vitamins and minerals. It contains, for example, vitamins B1, B6 and C, as well as calcium, copper, manganese and selenium. This strengthens the immune system and the body’s own defense mechanisms.

Garlic also helps against coughs and colds because it protects the upper respiratory tract from infections.

Garlic stimulates digestion

Garlic can also be good for the stomach: it stimulates the gastric mucous membranes, which then produce more digestive juices. This promotes digestion in a natural way.

Raw Garlic: Still, to be consumed with caution

Anyone who has dealt with stomach problems will attest that raw garlic is not exactly easy to digest.

When it comes to the miracle tuber, the motto “the amount makes the poison” applies: in excessive doses, garlic can irritate the digestive tract and cause heartburn.

The blood-thinning effect of the toes described above can also pose a problem – namely when blood-thinning medication is already being taken.

Of course, the smell that garlic leaves behind is not to be despised either: permanently polluting bad breath and body odor is certainly not a good idea.

You can either rely on drinks and foods that reduce the smell of garlic (such as ginger, parsley, milk, or lemon) or you can choose to eat raw garlic as part of a regimen, say, for a period of four weeks.

