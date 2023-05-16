«Real world data» increasingly important for evaluating drugs – breaking latest news

Of Health editorial

The information that comes from doctors’ observation complements that coming from controlled clinical trials and is useful for improving prescribing appropriateness and healthcare spending

I controlled clinical trials (Rct per Randomized clinical trials), i.e. the trials followed with rigorous methods in a clinical environment for evaluate the efficacy and tolerability of a new drug they are indispensable and indispensable in order to be able to submit a new compound to the examination of the regulatory bodies which decide its effective usability and marketing. However, for some time, in addition to the information guaranteed by controlled trials, they have also been considered so-called «real-world data»abbreviated (English) Rwd (real world data), which are collected every day in the wards and in the clinics. THE real world data however, they could become more important in the drug regulatory process in the near future. In Italy, these data are still relatively underexploited for various reasons, but they are increasingly coming to the attention of doctors, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory bodies and health authorities. Farmindustria, in a recent document, suggested the establishment of a working table with Aifa, the Ministry of Health, scientific societies, patient associations, ethics committees and Agenas, to define the quality requirements required by the Regulatory Authority for an adequate evaluation of the evidence collected by the real world and share operational proposals for the evaluation and use of data real world evidence (Rwe).

Differences The randomized controlled trials they are made on selected patient populations and in protected settings, but it is important continue to study the risk/benefit profile of a drug even after it has been marketed, in real life. THE real world datawhich refer to the health status of patients and/or the services provided, are usually collected in electronic health records, healthcare facility databases, and disease registries. The data of real world evidence (Rwe) are instead made up of clinical evidence based on Rwds, on the use, benefits and risks of a given drug prescribed in real life. There real world evidence could therefore represent the evolution of personalized medicine and make pharmaceutical spending more efficient if used in a standard, rigorous way. «The data of real world they can be used to complement the scientific evidence you get from randomized controlled trials,” he says Alessandra Gennari, full professor of Oncology at the University of Eastern Piedmont and director of the University Structure of Medical Oncology at the Maggiore Hospital of Novara —. In the real world data patient characteristics may be slightly different from those of patients in randomized clinical trials and this may be a reason for a slight difference in efficacy of drugs in clinical practice. And give real world reflect more clinical practice, but are not sufficient to approve a drug, because a study with a control arm is always required with standard therapy. See also mental health, a sensational discovery - Libero Quotidiano

«Efficacy» ed «effectivness» The Rwe, both in the drug development phases and in the phases of post marketing, it helps to integrate the results obtained from randomized controlled trials and to generate scientific evidence to improve knowledge about the drug in terms of efficacy, safety, compliance; identify particular characteristics of specific populations and better define prescribing appropriateness, long-term safety and efficacy, and impact on patients’ quality of life. So, the data real world confirm the results of efficacyobtained from randomized controlled clinical trials, through the results of effectivenessor the effectiveness of the drug in real life. A paradigmatic example of the value of data real world in oncology it is lo studio P-REALITY-Xwhich helps to understand the effectiveness of first-line combination therapy palbociclib with an aromatase inhibitor in a real-world setting, critical to improvement the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. “It is increasingly important to integrate the evidence of randomized clinical trials with that real worldbecause the patients enrolled in the prospective randomized studies are selected on the basis of extremely selective criteria and are often not comparable with the patients we see in our clinics – he explains Joseph Curigliano, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan and Director of the New Drug Development Division for Innovative Therapies at the IEO in Milan —. Studies real world complement prospective randomized trials by going to evaluate effectiveness in a real-life setting. Prospective randomized trials evaluate theefficacy and studies real world they evaluate theeffectiveness. The P-REALITY-X study is a study real world who evaluated theeffectiveness of real-life treatment, which he demonstrated a survival advantage in patients who received palbociclib with an aromatase inhibitor, with an extension of survival from 43 months to 57 months. See also Don't eat canned tuna if...: here are all the cases

The increasing availability of large databases of clinical and administrative data represents a great opportunity; however the information derived from the research real world must be carefully interpreted and contextualized with the experimental research and verifying its methodology: for the results to be reliable, Rwe must be conducted with scientific rigor and with careful control of the quality of the data collected. "And give real world really represent the population of people that the oncologist sees in the surgery and they are data that comfort him, because they more faithfully reflect the reality of clinical practice – he underlines Angela Toss, researcher at the Oncological Genetics Unit at the University of Modena —. Observing what happens in clinical practice I can realize what it is the real tolerability profile of a drug and also observe the appearance and the management of adverse events which are rarer in randomized clinical trials. It is important to communicate to the patient that the choice of a particular drug was made on the basis of studies suggesting that that drug is the best choice for that type of tumor and patient, a choice based on solid data from clinical studies but also, for some drugs, based on the fact that the drug has already been used in clinical practice for several years and that the data collected on its use confirm the results of clinical trials». In recent years the real world evidence is increasingly used by the different stakeholder: by pharmaceutical companies for research and development, by the medical community for clinical practice analysis, by regulatory agencies to monitor post-marketing safety. "Our vision is to integrate RWE through the development of each of our drugs, both investigational and approved, with the overall goal of purposefully accelerate their development and ultimately help us ensure that the right drug gets to the right patient at the right time," he specifies Barbara Capacetti, Country medical director e vice president Pfizer Italia —. La real world evidence it can improve the organization, access and use of research data, allowing you to accelerate the process of generating evidence for what we do not yet know. Any information deficiencies of clinical studies can, in this sense, be integrated. At this point, there are several objectives to be achieved: to produce increasingly reliable evidence regarding special populations; provide decision makers with operational monitoring tools; generate important new questions in researchers».