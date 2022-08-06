What other tricks can the phone case change? In addition to customized patterns and shiny decorations, the case launched by The Case Universe, in addition to looking like a Gameboy, really has a variety of games built in, so that you can get tired of playing with your phone. Change the phone case!

This Gameboy phone case from The Case Universe not only looks like it, but it does have a screen and game buttons on the back. It also has 36 built-in games, including classic Super Mario and Pokemon. ‘s battery, rechargeable via micro USB, provides up to 6 hours of gaming time.

The Case Universe’s Gameboy phone case is priced at US$73.99 (about NT$2,223), and the official website is at a special price of US$36.99 (about NT$1,111). Currently, only Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and later S series and Note series, as well as iPhone 7 and later Model version, if you like nostalgic or want a special mobile phone case, you can refer to The Case Universe’s official website to buy.