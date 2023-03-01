In a now flat market like the smartphone one, what does it take to stand out? Is an RGB notification LED on the back enough? If accompanied by performance, design and above all a price that is not exaggerated like the ones we see more and more often, perhaps yes!

Packaging and contents

In packaging I don’t know yet if there will be a cover but for sure we will find the power cable and above all the power supply.. of 240W! By the way, the latter is not only very powerful but also not too bulky.

Materiali design e touch-and-feel

The body is made of plastic, the back cover I haven’t figured out yet, I also think but in any case it’s really well made and with a pleasant matte finish to the touch. The thickness is equal to 8.9mm and the weight stops at 199 grams. Not a featherweight but not exaggerated, indeed. there is thealways-on customizable display but not only, its peculiarity is the large Notification LEDs rear! As for connectivity we find 5G, WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS and USB-C 2.0 port.

Display

Il display it's a AMOLED and 6.74″ with resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels, 451 PPI, peak brightness arriving at 1.400 nits e refresh rate a 144Hz. It is a good panel, angles and contrasts are the usual, excellent, from AMOLED and the performances are constant both at maximum and minimum brightness, which when set does not bring with it various defects and dragging effect.

Processor and memory

Il processor it is Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU joined by 8/16GB of memory RAM e 256/512GB Of internal memory UFS 3.1.

Drums

The drums it’s a 4.600mAh with top up at ben 240W. It means recharging 50% in 4 minutes and 100% in just 10 minutes. Autonomy it’s average, not for a batteryphone, about 15-20% remaining at the end of my usual stress day. With such a fast recharge, the various optimizations to preserve the health of the battery that exist and work well could not be missing. The maximum battery capacity is also indicated.

Software and ecosystem

Android 13 with the REALME UI 4.0 and security patches updated in February. Realme is usually average in terms of support duration and the software is stable and highly customizable, especially the always-on and the large notification LED on the back cover, for which you can choose whether or not to report notifications application by application .

Telephone department

Speakerphone stereo and powerful enough, reception ok. The dialer does not allow you to record calls but warns against calls of possible SPAM numbers.

Photo and video

Il rooms compartment is formed from: camera principal 50MP with f/1.9 aperture and optical stabilization, OIS,

50MP with f/1.9 aperture and optical stabilization, OIS, camera ultra wide angle 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and 112° field of view,

8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and 112° field of view, camera microscope 2MP with f/3.3 aperture,

2MP with f/3.3 aperture, 16MP internal camera with f/2.5 aperture. To become a cameraphone you would need the optical zoom but the main one takes excellent photos, also thanks to good software processing, and in any case allows a zoom that is not too extreme while maintaining enough quality. The microscope function with 20 or even 40X magnification is very nice. In general, the promoted room sector will be more than fine for 90% of users and normal social use.

Audio

L’audio it is stereo, Dolby Atmos equalized and with good volume. Not top notch but average.

App e gaming

The performance they are excellent, this Snapdragon is halfway between the last generation and the previous one and certainly has no power and optimization problems. I also appreciated the responsiveness of the touch and the vibration feedback, accurate even if not very powerful.

