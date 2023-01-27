The coin in the freezer trick will be of great help in saving your life. You won’t believe it, but this trick will save you health problems. Let’s find out what it is and why do it!

Knowing a life-saving trick can be crucial at certain times and knowing how to perform it is therefore very important. That’s what you need to know about the coin trick in the freezer, which can be of great help when you have to go on vacation.

But why? Simple, while you stay out for any length of time, the freezer it could come off due to a blackoutor for a momentary detachment of the light, to then reattach itself when everything returns to normal.

In this juncture, the appliance defrosts and refreezes, and so does the food inside. This step is not good for the foods, inside which harmful bacteria develop. With a simple coin you can find out if you can eat the foods you left in the freezer, let’s find out how!

Refrozen foods are bad for your health

As is known, defrosted and refrozen foods are not good for health and should be avoided. Self leave food in the freezer for some time and you can’t know what happens while you’re not at home, it’s probable that when you come back they’re no longer good to consume.

To understand if it occurred during your absence something that cut off the current you only need one coin. With a simple trick you will avoid damage to your health and eat healthy foods, let’s find out how!

What is the coin in the freezer trick?

Do you have a freezer full of food but are you about to leave for the holidays? Obviously you can’t unplug it, because otherwise you risk throwing everything in the trash. At this point, resort to the trick of the coin in the freezer, which you must perform the day before departure. Here’s what you need to do:

Get yourself a cup and a coin

Fill the cup to the brim with water

Put the cup in the freezer

Within four hours you will find frozen water in the cup and you can place the coin on its surface. Place the cup with the coin in the freezer and calmly go on vacation.

What happens when you return if you put a coin in the freezer

When you get back from vacation, the first thing you’ll check is the cup with the coin you put in the freezer before you left. Look at the coin and see how it is positioned:

if it is left where you put it, it means that the appliance has not defrosted

if the coin has gone to the bottom it is clear that there has been a defrosting of the freezer

It could also happen that the coin it ended up outside the cup, a very serious fact for the food you had stored. If the latter option occurred, then you will have to throw the food away that you had put in the freezer because they are full of bacteria, caused by thawing and refreezing.

As you can see, the coin in the freezer trick allows you to understand if you can consume frozen foodsavoiding harm to health.