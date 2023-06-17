Rebellin, arrested the truck driver who ran over and killed the former cycling champion

Vicenza, June 17, 2023 – He was arrested Wolfgang Rieke62 years old, the German haulier who hit and killed the former cycling champion on 30 November last year Davide Rebellin, 51 years old. For Rieke, the investigating judge of Vicenza had asked for a European Arrest Warrant.

The former cycling champion Davide Rebellin, hit and killed by a German truck driver

Read more: Gino Mader is dead: fatal fall into a ravine in the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland. The ride stops

The truck driver is now in custody Münster prison (Germany). According to the ordinance, reads the note from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Rebellin’s death “is to be attributed exclusively to a plurality of behavioral norms on the part of Rieke”.

Bild reports that the man he reported to the Steinfurt authorities on Thursdayaccompanied by his defense lawyer, according to Attorney General Elmar Pleus of the Hamm public prosecutor’s office.

The Senate of‘Higher Regional Court of Hamm is considering whether a formal arrest warrant will be issued for extradition: within 60 days the German authority must now take the final decision whether deliver or not the truck driver to the Italian justice. Under EU law, if the accused agrees to the transfer, he must be taken to Italy within ten days.

“The validity of the investigative activity carried out by the Carabinieri of Vicenza has been fully recognized – comments the Provincial Commander of the Carabinieri of Vicenza, Giuseppe Moscati – Since last November 30, the carabinieri have worked tirelessly to achieve this result, always supported by the Vicenza community, who asked us to shed full light on this tragic disappearance. We also dedicate it to them”.

The accident: the reconstruction

For the Public Prosecutor of Vicenza, the German haulier, after investing in Rebellin, is got out of the cabin approaching the victim and immediately after he took his place in the passenger compartment he moved away, but it was photographed by some witnesses. According to the subsequent investigations by the carabinieri, who delegated the German authority after identifying the truck which in the meantime had returned to Germany, the tractor was no longer connected to the trailer.

Read more: Morte di Rebellin, the 3D video that reconstructs the last moments of the cyclist’s life

The Tir washed with acid detergent

Investigators then last January 20 performed a inspection in the German company of the truck driver, the Duveneck, where the lorry was kept, proceeding to analyze the vehicle and discovering that there were some deformations in plastics in correspondence with the collision with the bike and the body of Rebellin. Plus the articulated lorry had been thereavato with an acid detergent in the affected parts. The technical consultancy – reads the note signed by the prosecutor Lino Giorgio Bruno – ascertained “that the driver had a direct and indirect visibility which made it possible to adequately perceive the presence of the cyclist on the roadway. Also thanks to a camera that is activated automatically when the direction indicator comes on”. For the consultant, therefore, negligent behavior by Rebellin in entering the roundabout can be identified, however this had no significance with respect to the cause of the accident since the cyclist has always been in front of the truck at a distance – we read – “sufficient to be able to see it in relation to direct visibility on the large windscreen” .

Who was Davide Rebellin

Born in San Bonifacio on 9 August 1971died on November 30 2022, mowed down by the German truck driver in Montebello Vicentino, during a bicycle training. Professional from 1992 to 2022, he won an edition of theAmstel Gold Race (in 2004), three of the Walloon Arrow (in 2004, 2007 and 2009) and one of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège (in 2004), as well as one stage in the Giro d’Italia. In the last years of his long career, Rebellin had continued to compete at a professional level, albeit in teams and in races that were not of the highest level. L’mortal accident happened on November 30th last on the Fracanzana roundabout which leads to the parking lot of the “La Padana” restaurant in Montebello Vicentino.