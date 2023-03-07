.

First the trauma of the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, then the antidepressant drugs, up to the wrong one that triggered a series of side effects and the final decision to abruptly suspend the therapy. Thus triggering the “rebound effect” which, precisely as a “rebound”, caused him muscle spasms, cognitive blurring, dizziness and nausea, making him disappear from social networks and forcing him to suspend work.

However, the misadventure experienced by Fedez with psychoactive drugs can also happen with some drugs against headaches, sleeping pills, antidepressants, nasal sprays and even eye drops. And beware: the disturbances are triggered not only by the drastic interruption of the treatment without decreasing the medicine, but also by taking it for too long a time. Which in this case triggers what doctors call the “paradox effect”.

Triptans for headache

If the headache is mild, an anti-inflammatory is enough, but when it gives no respite, the doctor usually recommends the use of triptans. But be careful, “these drugs should be taken for no more than 9-10 consecutive days, if you go beyond that there is a very likely risk of the paradoxical effect, which in practice increases the frequency of attacks that you would like to eliminate”, explains the doctor Luca Withouthead of the Pharmacotherapy and Prescriptive Appropriateness Unit of the “Mario Negri” Pharmacological Institute in Milan.

“At higher and prolonged doses than suggested, they can then cause other symptoms, such as asthenia, motor coordination difficulties and cardiac arrhythmias”, warns the expert. If after 10 days the headache persists, the advice is instead to consult a doctor. Who can decide to change therapy by prescribing a different active ingredient.

However, it is important not to give more than 15-20 days of triptan-based therapy, which does not cause a “rebound” effect in the event of sudden interruption.

Sleeping pills at risk of rebound and paradox

Rebound effect that occurs when the intake of sleeping pills is not reduced at the end of treatment. The most used against insomnia are those based on benzodiazepines. «In this case – explains Pasina – the limit should be 4 weeks, including periods of suspension.

For sleeping pills, however, it is very important to gradually decrease the therapy after the first two weeks. For example, if the doctor has prescribed one tablet a day, after 14 days it will be necessary to take half a tablet first, then a quarter».

Otherwise the rebound effect triggers severe insomnia, “but also mood swings, palpitations, gastrointestinal problems”, warns the expert Mario Negri. Then, when the drugs to treat chronic insomnia are taken for a long time “the suspension process must be much slower and can even reach six months with decreasing doses”.

If the problem is not solved, however, it is useless to insist on medication, because it means that the solution is elsewhere: “intervene on lifestyles for correct sleep hygiene”, advises Pasina.

Antidepressants, never in fits and starts

Italians are addicts to antidepressants. 7% hired them at least once in 2021 and the figure is increasing. Not to mention that these are very long therapies, which can last up to two

years. Only that to be effective antidepressants must be used regularly, without skipping what the daily dose is. Because in this case the use in fits and starts generates the rebound effect, «with symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, insomnia and dizziness», explains the pharmacologist. But the real danger is if they are used when you don’t have real depression, thus putting your health at risk. “In this case – the expert suggests – a very accurate diagnosis is essential which does not limit itself to considering only temporary periods of profound sadness or anguish, for example due to a work or school failure”.

Nasal sprays for no more than 3-5 days

Nasal decongestants, it is the unanimous advice of doctors, must be used for very short periods, no more than three, maximum five consecutive days otherwise the paradoxical effect is around the corner, with rhinitis medicamentosa, triggered precisely by the spray that should have cure her.

Many, on the other hand, once the decongestant effect of the drug has passed and feeling their nose close up, immediately resort to a new dose, fueling a vicious circle. Pasina’s advice is instead to “limit use to a few days corresponding to the duration of a normal cold”. If, on the other hand, this does not go away, insisting on sprays is only harmful: “it is better to consult a doctor to ascertain that it is not, for example, allergic rhinitis”.

Also be careful with eye drops

Eye drops are vasoconstrictors that also carry risks. They are usually prescribed to decongest very red eyes due to dilation of the capillaries of the conjunctiva.

“These are active ingredients such as tetryzoline or naphazoline – he explains Marco Guizzi medical director at the San Giovanni Hospital in Tivoli (Rome) – whose dosage is generally 2-3 drops to be instilled every 8 hours for a maximum of 3-4 days. If these doses are exceeded, the paradoxical effect is triggered: after about ten days of intensive use, the capillaries of the joint remain dilated and the effect of the drug becomes shorter and shorter”.

At that point, all that remains is to go to the ophthalmologist, who will face the opposite withdrawal rebound effect, “lubricating the eye with artificial tears and prescribing antihistamine eye drops that better cure the symptom and in about ten days the situation will normalize”. assures Dr. Guzzi.

It being understood that the lesson is always the same: drugs should not be used for too long and before abruptly interrupting a therapy it is better to ask your doctor if it is not the case to proceed by decreasing them.