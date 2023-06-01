Rebuilding on what remains of Pompeii. By Francesca de Carolis – Mental Health Forum

Rebuilding on what remains of Pompeii

Two bills to start over

by Francesca de Carolis

As Carla Ferrari Aggradi wrote on this site, I take up her words that could not better capture the absurd, “forty-five years of law 180, forty-five years of anti-psychiatry, of rediscovery of women and men hidden behind mental suffering, of returned to the ‘patients of psychiatric services’, out of respect for their suffering, for their life… as if they hadn’t existed”.

And the answer to his invitation is: yes. If there was history, let’s take it back, that weaving…

To begin by proposing the “Provisions on mental health”, the 2017 bill signed by Nerina Dirindin and Luigi Manconi, resubmitted in the last legislature by the Hon. Elena Carnevali and Senator Paola Boldrini, and now by the Hon. Debora Serracchiani and Senator Filippo Sensi to fully implement law 180. To enhance the comebacks and successes that have also occurred thanks to that law and the regained rights of people.

As you go discussing in the square of Mental Health Forum. Sure, he said to himself, we’ll have to start knocking hard at the door of politics.

What will he listen to? We are sure that something good will happen.

And then… “It will be necessary to go down the street and listen, against so much deafness, to the voices of people who whisper their distrust, desperation, pain … the pain of what happens in invisible banal everyday life”.

Screaming with the pain that the things that happen give…

The things that happen have the face of Wissem Ben Abdel Latif, which is the face of those who still suffocate tied to a restraint bed. They have the mute voice of Fedele Bizzocca, a psychiatric patient who died in Trani prison, which is the silence of all “problematic cases in particular of a psychiatric nature”, people trapped, no less than in the words with which we pronounce them, in toxic narratives that we make of painful news stories… and people become “monsters” to defend ourselves from, instead of people to be treated. The things that happen have the name of Alejandro Meran, also trapped, like many others, in the cage of penal irresponsibility… and now of dismay at Barbara’s cruel death.

The things that happen, less sensational, but no less cruel, are the breaking latest news of so much distraction and arrogant choices of the health policies of recent times, with the bankruptcy “hospital at the center and very private” system, which continues to produce so much loneliness and which has in fact betrayed the spirit of the health reform of ’78.

Two, therefore, the horns of the problem. The presence throughout the peninsula of the profound institutional and cultural changes that derive from the law and of the practices that it demands, and the overcoming of that opprobrium that comes directly from the Rocco code regarding penal irresponsibility, security measures and all the corollary that follows. And that’s why it is the bill signed by Riccardo Magi is ready in parliament, which would make it possible to overcome the old provisions of the Rocco code, in the meantime restoring, together with criminal liability, dignity to those deprived of it, and thus creating the premises, as he rightly wrote on these pages Pietro Pellegrini, to “refound the ‘social pact’, justice and the care of people with mental disorders on new foundations”.

Taking up reflections born in the meetings of the Forum, “in the meantime, to begin with, the bill can be a good ‘manual’ to set the third revolution in motion, as Eugenio Borgna continues to hope, and to provide the territory with adequate tools, as is already the case in various mental health departments. Above all to re-evaluate the role of people with experience. To call the services, the departments, the regions, the judiciary to supervise the concrete enjoyment of the regained rights…”

A bill which, by concretely identifying levels of assistance, treatment pathways, providing for the operation of services in the area 24 hours a day, always putting the person and their needs at the centre, intends to move within the WHO Mental Health Action Plan, as well as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Which at times we seem to have overlooked.

At the centre, the city that cures returns, concrete, in all its possible articulations, a city that wonders “how to cure”, not “where to put them”, people.

In short, a Ddl, as Daniele Piccione explains, dystonic with respect to what is happening, which designs “a certain idea of ​​the world” that we like. By putting participation at the local level back at the centre, because where there is no participation, the services are poor. And the sad chronicles featuring people who are badly followed, when not followed at all, are proof of this…

On this too, the bill seeks to clarify and give precise and concrete indications. A crucial node, that of the TSO. Too often misinterpreted in its implementation, translated into violent practices, it has become (again Piccione’s words) “window through which the attempt to return coercion and oppression have peeped out in the legal system”. A far cry from the idea with which a provision was born that aims to be non-overwhelming, rather an embrace of care that passes through discussion and mediation.

In short, a law not to be modified, the 180, but to be made fully operational (there are regions where it has never really been applied, while today it suffers attacks where it worked best…) against so many clichés and bad psychiatrists which, putting center the disease and not the man, they actually want to cancel it.

This sort of counterattack against anyone who would like to make the revolution of Basaglia agonize and then completely overthrow it is therefore welcome. The bill that we propose as a manifesto can become the banner of a new season of aggregation and struggle …

As a call to arms, which can only be addressed above all to the younger generations. Which we have heard denounced, among other things, of being forced to work with their hands tied, dealing with the indifference of managers and politicians… and while continuing, as far as possible, “to cultivate the vines nearby with their own strength”…

Allow me to steal a beautiful suggestion suggested by Salvatore Marzolo, young psychiatrist animator of the “Ponti di vista” group, who, quoting from Borges’ “Book of sand”, “fever and agony are full of inventiveness”, asks himself: “So maybe it’s up to us to rebuild on what remains of Pompeii? Metaphorically speaking… And if one often indulges in the celebration of Pompeii, perhaps a compromise can be found between the buried kings and the artisans who today cultivate vines nearby and still make good wine from it”.

But without forgetting it, this Pompeii…

“Without to forget. How Aeneas carries Anchises on his shoulder and Ascanio by the hand”.

“Anchises buried with all the honors and tears, Ascanio will be the one to sow, cultivate vines, found cities…” Giving the floor back to Peppe Dell’Acqua, whom all this new upheaval wanted and passionately solicited…

Maggio 2023