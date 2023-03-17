Home Health Recalcati: “Neo melancholy affects young people. The tendency to isolate oneself is strengthened by the pandemic”
by admin

“Neomelancholias describe a tendency of our time, present above all in the new generations, to isolate themselves and detach themselves from the bond, to live indoors rather than outdoors. A trend that was already present before the pandemic, but the pandemic has amplified it and widespread epidemically, making it a social phobia, because contact with the other has become uncanny and threatening.” It is the opinion of the psychoanalyst Massimo Recalcatiwho held the seminar “The security paradigm and the new melancholies” at the University of Friuli, included among those on aesthetics curated by Luca Taddio in the degree course in Philosophy and digital transformation of the Department of Humanistic Studies and Cultural Heritage.

“Neomelancholia indicates a drive to find refuge and protection from life, detaching from life – continued Recalcati – and it is striking that the new generations are the most interested, given that youth should instead be the age where life demands “open. Instead we are faced with many cases in which youth discomfort takes the form of a passion for closed spaces – he added – and all pathological addictions, including technological ones, fall within this framework that the pandemic has strengthened – he concluded – showing that the other is the place of transmission of a deadly infection”.

