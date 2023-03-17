news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MARCH 17 – “The new melancholies describe a tendency of our time, present above all in the new generations, to isolate themselves and detach themselves from the bond, to live indoors rather than outdoors. A tendency that was already present before the pandemic, but the pandemic has amplified it and spread it epidemically, making it a social phobia, because contact with the other has become disturbing and threatening”. This is the opinion of the psychoanalyst Massimo Recalcati, who held the seminar “The security paradigm and the new melancholias” at the University of Friuli, included among those of aesthetics curated by Luca Taddio in the degree course in Philosophy and digital transformation of the Dept. Humanities and cultural heritage.



“Neomelancholia indicates a drive to find refuge and protection from life, detaching from life – continued Recalcati – and it is striking that the new generations are the most interested, given that youth should instead be the age where life demands “open. Instead we are faced with many cases in which youth discomfort takes the form of a passion for closed spaces – he added – and all pathological addictions, including technological ones, fall within this framework that the pandemic has strengthened – he concluded – showing that the other is the place of transmission of a deadly infection”. (HANDLE).

