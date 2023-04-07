Danger for allergy sufferers: Recall of organic almond butter at Lidl
A manufacturer is currently recalling an organic almond butter. The product, which poses a risk to allergy sufferers, was sold at Lidl.
Due to a possible risk for nut allergy sufferers, a selection of the “Maribel organic almond butter brown, 250g” sold by Lidl is being recalled. It cannot be ruled out that peanuts are contained in the jars with the best-before dates of January 29, 2024 and January 30, 2024, said the manufacturer Papayiannis Bros SA on Thursday in Larissa, Greece, and via the foodwarning.de portal.
These could be returned in all Lidl branches. The money will be refunded even without a receipt.
Allergy sufferers should not consume organic almond butter
“Due to the possible allergic reaction through consumption, people with a peanut allergy should pay attention to the recall and not consume the affected product under any circumstances,” it said. Those who do not have such an allergy can eat the product.
The original of this post “Recall of organic almond butter at Lidl” comes from chip.de.
CHIP/dpa