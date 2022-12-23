Professional journalist since 2017, I write about news and economic-political current affairs, I have always been interested in social issues and sports . Passionate about music, I have had various experiences in the radio. After the master’s degree in journalism in Turin, for years I went back and forth to Palermo, where I was born and, for now, back.











19











Possible presence of salmonella in a salami marketed by the Eurospin chain. The Ministry of Health has ordered the withdrawal from supermarket shelves of a batch of Milan salami under the “La bottega del gusto” brand due to microbiological risk.

The recall

The cured meat is identified with the number of lotto “L22D259”, produced by the company “E. Ga. Srl” based in the factory in via Palmiro Togliatti, 8, Melzo MI. The 350 gram package shows the expiry date of 17-01-2023.

As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health recommends that customers who have purchased the salami corresponding to this lot not to consume it and bring it back to the point of sale.

The recall comes a few hours after the withdrawal of another salami, ordered by the Ministry of Health again for the risk of salmonellosis: it is the “Salame Milano” product, in 350 gram packs, of the “Il Tagliere del Re” brand, marketed in Italy in Aldi Srl stores

What is Salmonellosis

The term Salmonella identifies a genus of bacteria present in nature in over 2 thousand variants, responsible for most of the infections contracted through food. The disease associated with the transmission of this pathogen, as explained by the Ministry of Health, is salmonellosis, one of the most frequent food-borne pathologies in humans.

The main means of contagion are products of poultry origin, eggs and derivatives, raw or undercooked meats, milk and fresh or unpasteurised cheeses.

Salmonellosis strikes mammals, birds, reptiles e amphibians. Carnivores are not very receptive.

Symptoms of Salmonellosis

The severity of the disease is related to the infecting serotype, the number of ingested microorganisms and the patient’s resistance factors.

In humans it mostly manifests itself as enterocolitis (inflammation of the digestive tract involving enteritis of the small intestine and colitis of the colon). Other more common symptoms are diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps and can appear between 6 and 72 hours after ingestion of contaminated food, for a duration of about 4-7 days.

Those at risk are:

elderly people;

children;

donne in pregnancy;

in individuals affected by sickle cell anemia;

individuals affected by Hiv (for the latter, Salmonella infection also manifests itself with recurrent episodes of non-typhoidal septicemia).



<br />

