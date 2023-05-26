Recall started: mold found at Hohes C and FruchtTiger

Eckes-Granini has started a recall. Since the drinks can contain mold, several juices should no longer be consumed.
Eckes-Granini GmbH has launched a major recall campaign. As can be read at “ProductWarning.eu”, several products from the FruchtTiger and Hohes C brands can be contaminated with mold. The manufacturer became aware of this through isolated consumer complaints and subsequent reviews.
The products were sold all over Germany. Consumption is not recommended, as otherwise there is a risk of indigestion immediately afterwards. Stains, discoloration or an unusual consistency of the juices are indicators of contamination.
These varieties AngstTiger and Hohes C are affected by the recall
FruchtTiger apple-strawberry 0.5 l
Best before date (MHD) 30.08.-13.11.2023
FruchtTiger orange passion fruit 0.5 l
Best before date (MHD) 02.09.-08.11.2023
FruchtTiger Multifruit 0.5 l
Best before date (MHD) 28.08.-10.11.2023
FruchtTiger Red Fruits 0.5 l
Best before date (MHD) 03.09.-13.11.2023
FruchtTiger apple-strawberry 0.25 l
Best before date (MHD) 21.10.-24.10.2023
FruchtTiger Multifruit 0.25 l
Best before date (MHD) 24.10.-25.10.2023
high C Natural apple-lemon
Best before date (MHD) 25.10.-26.10.2023
high C Natural apple-cherry
Best before date (MHD) 26.10.-27.10.2023
high C Naturelle White Tea Peach
Best before date (MHD) 26.10.2023
The products can also be returned to the respective points of sale without presenting a receipt. The price will be refunded to you.
