Recall started: mold found at Hohes C and FruchtTiger

Eckes-Granini has started a recall. Since the drinks can contain mold, several juices should no longer be consumed.

Eckes-Granini GmbH has launched a major recall campaign. As can be read at “ProductWarning.eu”, several products from the FruchtTiger and Hohes C brands can be contaminated with mold. The manufacturer became aware of this through isolated consumer complaints and subsequent reviews.

The products were sold all over Germany. Consumption is not recommended, as otherwise there is a risk of indigestion immediately afterwards. Stains, discoloration or an unusual consistency of the juices are indicators of contamination.