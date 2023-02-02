Professional journalist, I write about news , politics and the economy: I worked for La Repubblica, La Stampa, Sky, Il Manifesto, Ansa, Rai and QuiFinanza. In the past I also dealt with Social Media Management and Copywriting in various communication agencies (Hub09, Doing, WPP).





















Microbiological risk. Il Ministry of Health announced that he has recalled of salami from supermarkets. It’s about the ‘Salami crudo Traizionale’ and the reason is twofold: a lotto may contain bacteria positive products Listeria Monocytogenes and to salmonella. Here’s what to do if you have purchased the packs in the supermarkets.

Which batches are at risk Listeria and Salmonella

The Ministry of Health has ordered the withdrawal of a batch, considered to be at microbiological risk, the January 27, 2023: they would be at risk Listeria monocytogenes e salmonella.

What is known is that the identification mark of the establishment is Agrisalumeria Luiset and that the salami was produced by Agrisalumeria Luiset of Casetta Mauroprecisely in the establishment of Ferrere, in the province of Asti. The production lot is the number 121222.

What to do if you have bought the salamis withdrawn

If you have purchased the lot in question, the recommendation of the health authorities is do not consume its contents.

Indeed, it must be brought back to the point of sale to request it replacement where he reimbursement.

What is the risk with listeriosis?

All the details about Listeria monocytogenes bacterium infection – Listeriosis – are reported on the website of the Ministry of Health.

It is a very common bacterium in the environment, able to resist even at low temperatures.

The risk of infection mainly concerns i fragile subjects: pregnant women, the elderly, infants and immunosuppressed people, who could develop a severe form of the disease regardless of the amount of contaminated food ingested.

The advice is to consume the food after cooking, since the bacterium does not survive, and above all keep them separate from other foods during the preparation phases: the bacterium, in fact, can still contaminate foods that have already been cooked.

Risky foods are diverse, including:

latte

vegetables

soft cheeses

undercooked meats

slightly seasoned sausages

What is risky with salmonellosis

As explained by the Ministry of Health, salmonellosis is one of the most frequent food-borne diseases in humans.

Foods of poultry origin, eggs and products, in particular, are the main causes of infection.

Salmonellosis strikes mammals, birds, reptiles e amphibians. Carnivores are not very receptive.

In humans it mostly manifests itself as enterocolitis (inflammation of the digestive tract involving enteritis of the small intestine and colitis of the colon).

The severity of the disease is related to the infecting serotype, the number of ingested microorganisms and the patient’s resistance factors.

Those at risk are:

Senior citizens;

children;

donne in pregnancy;

in individuals affected by sickle cell anemia;

individuals affected by Hiv (for the latter, Salmonella infection also manifests itself with recurrent episodes of non-typhoidal septicemia).



