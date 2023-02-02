Home Health recalled by the Ministry of Health
Health

recalled by the Ministry of Health

by admin
recalled by the Ministry of Health

Salami withdrawn from supermarket shelves due to the possible presence of Listeria and Salmonella: what are the risks and what to do in case of purchase

Posted on:

PROFESSIONAL JOURNALIST

Professional journalist, I write about news, politics and the economy: I worked for La Repubblica, La Stampa, Sky, Il Manifesto, Ansa, Rai and QuiFinanza. In the past I also dealt with Social Media Management and Copywriting in various communication agencies (Hub09, Doing, WPP).







Microbiological risk. Il Ministry of Health announced that he has recalled of salami from supermarkets. It’s about the ‘Salami crudo Traizionale’ and the reason is twofold: a lotto may contain bacteria positive products Listeria Monocytogenes and to salmonella. Here’s what to do if you have purchased the packs in the supermarkets.

See also  "New grafts in the medical department"

You may also like

Type 1 and 2 diabetes: the new guidelines...

Cured meats, huge health risk! The Ministry of...

Student suicide, the psychiatrist: “Guys, don’t be afraid...

Excluded from medical specialization school, doctor wins appeal...

“Only a doctor told us to do a...

Risk of salmonella and listeria, withdrawn batch of...

From vaccines made by children a new way...

Covid, the vaccine reduces the risk of death...

What to eat to keep good cholesterol levels...

Acute myeloid leukemia, increases survival even in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy