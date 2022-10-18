Recalls and withdrawals of food products

The Ministry of Health has decided to withdraw a package of 150 grams of “High Quality Cooked Ham”, a product of “Sapor di Cascina” distributed by Penny Market srl due to the risk of Listeria: “Do not consume the product and bring it back to sale”.

Source: Ministry of Health

Alarm for the risk of contamination from Listeriosis released today since Ministry of Health. A package ends up under investigation “High Quality Cooked Ham“150 grams (No. 223467) of the” Sapori di cascina “brand, produced in the factory of the company” Motta srl ​​”in Via Capuana, 44 in Barlassina, in the province of Monza and Brianza. The recalled product was distributed to customers at inside the “Penny Market” supermarket chains.

The lot was recalled for lack of “microbiological compliance”, due to the possible presence of the bacterium “Listeria Monocytogenes“, a germ capable of causing food infections known as” Listeriosis “: fever, diarrhea, nausea and muscle aches, the most common symptoms that usually afflict the infected, according to reports from Humanitas.

“Customers who have purchased this product are requested not to consume the content and return it to the store for replacement or refund by 20/10/2022. We specify that the recall only affects the lot indicated above. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused, linked to causes not dependent on our will “, reads the Penny Market food recall note, posted on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Another recall due to the Listeria danger, therefore, after the one that arrived yesterday due to the possible presence of the same bacterium in a batch of “Gorgonzola Dolce Dop” branded “Pascoli Italiani”, produced by Gelmini Carlo srl and sold in Eurospin supermarkets.

Therefore, the alert threshold on food products in recent weeks remains high, above all due to the suspected deaths due to cases of contaminated raw sausages, recently recorded in various Italian regions.