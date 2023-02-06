I Carabinieri of the NAS of Perugia – supported in the executive phase by those of the local Provincial Command and by personnel of the Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM) – have implemented, in Gubbio (PG) and Corciano (PG), 6 personal precautionary measures, one of which in custody in prison, 3 under house arrest and 2 subjected to the obligation of presentation to the PG.

All subjects – 4 of whom belong to the same family group – were charged with the crime of receiving stolen goods and illicit trade in anabolic substances and narcotic drugs intended for body building athletes and gym goers.

Simultaneously with the execution of the precautionary measure, in 27 Italian provinces i Carabinieri of the Command for the Protection of Healthunder delegation from the Prosecutor of the Republic of Perugia, executed 32 local search decrees against further suspects in various capacities connected with the addressees of the aforementioned ordinance.

The investigations delegated to the military of the NAS of Perugia since July 2021, they started from the interception of a package containing drugs and anabolic substances (coming from Bulgaria) at the Milan Malpensa airport, by the local Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM), but destined for Perugia at the subject’s home believed to be the main perpetrator of the illicit trade.

Subsequently, the investigations developed through targeted observation services, technical interception activities, personal and local searches which made it possible, in different eras and times, to intercept shipments of anabolic drugs and to carry out subsequent seizures.

The investigation revealed a vast amount of illegal drug trafficking in favor of athletes participating in competitive body building competitions as well as owners and visitors of gyms based outside the Region.

Procurement and purchase of “substances” took place through national and foreign channels by the 4 subjects linked by parental ties who, using messaging apps and platforms of various types, arranged for the subsequent shipment of the prohibited substances to the numerous buyers “loyalty” throughout the national territory.

The other two suspects, a person originally from and domiciled in Bulgaria and another resident in the province of Naples, recipients of a less afflictive precautionary measure, had dealt with the transport of prohibited substances from the Marches to Umbria.

The turnover quantified so far is around 300,000 euros.

To date, over 1,800 shipments have been documented in favor of about 500 subjects/customers, whose position is being examined by the AG