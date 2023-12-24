receiving stolen goods, forgery and fraud against the NHS, two precautionary measures carried out

With the execution of the precautionary measures of the obligation to stay and the obligation to report to the Judicial Police, issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Cassino, an investigation conducted by the Carabinieri of the NAS of Latina was concluded – with the collaboration of the soldiers of the Company CC of Formia (LT) – aimed at combating the crimes of receiving stolen goods, false material in medical certifications and fraud against the National Health Service.

The investigative activity – conventionally called “Love for drugs” – launched by the military of the Pontine unit at the beginning of the current year, was coordinated and directed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Cassino and arose from checks on the correct dispensing of medicines at various pharmacies of the Pontine and Frosinone provinces, examining in particular the cases of excessive and unjustified volume of prescriptions of a narcotic drug, a semi-synthetic opioid (whose active ingredient is “oxycodone”, characterized by a molecule structurally related to morphine and codeine).

The investigations carried out consequently, all carried out through intense investigative activity (which found its strength in the traditional methods of photographic reconnaissance, observation and shadowing services and documentary acquisitions), made it possible to clarify the modus operandi of the two recipient subjects of precautionary measures, linked by a romantic relationship and residing in the municipality of Formia and both burdened by specific criminal records.

The investigative context made it possible to identify numerous episodes in which the two had gone to pharmacies in the provinces of Latina and Frosinone to purchase medical prescriptions, which were falsified in content and later found to also be the proceeds of previous thefts perpetrated against hospitals, medical and general practice practices. The material falsity of the prescriptions, compiled and signed by the same suspects, was facilitated by the affixing of stamps, previously stolen from unsuspecting doctors.

The suspects, through the surreptitious procurement of the aforementioned narcotic-based drug, also misled the Latina ASL which, consequently, paid the pharmacies approximately 100,000 euros as compensation for the reimbursement of the prescriptions.

