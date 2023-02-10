The training project Reception and care of children and adolescents who are victims of maltreatment/abuse, which is aimed at professionals in the health, social and educational area has the aim of acquiring and improving their specific skills on the recognition, reception and care of minors That are, or have been, the object of violence, both direct and assistedin a context that analyzes operational practices and organizational arrangements integrating the professionals involved in the protection.

The program provides many teaching units made with video lessons, audio presentations, documents, storytelling, video testimonials and behavioral simulations (short films interpreted by actors and real professionals in the sector, in which, through effective interaction, the user will be able to select different procedural and behavioral approaches: he will later view and be able to deal with the consequences determined by his choice).

The course consists of two preparatory and transversal training modules and two specific modules, one for healthcare professionals and the other for those in the social-educational area.

HEALTH COURSE (health professional) – ECM accreditation

After completing the satisfaction questionnaire and passing the CME test in the chosen area, it is possible to complete the course (10 CME credits) or also access the other area and obtain another 3 CME credits.

SOCIAL/EDUCATIONAL PATH (social/educational professional) – CNOAS accreditation

After completing the satisfaction questionnaire and passing the test of the chosen area (SOCIAL/EDUCATIONAL), it is possible to finish the course or also access the HEALTH area, NOT CNOAS accredited.