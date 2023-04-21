Home » Recipe “Asparagus with Buttermilk Lemon Sauce and Salmon” | > – Guide
Ingredients for asparagus and sauce:

Peel asparagus. Wash and dry the lemons and grate the zest.

Peel and finely chop shallots, ginger and garlic, sauté in vegetable oil and deglaze with white port wine. Add chicken stock. Halve the asparagus, add and simmer until almost done. Then take it out. Pour in the buttermilk and cream and reduce the sauce to the desired consistency. Season to taste with lemon zest and salt.

Before serving, let the asparagus warm up again in the sauce and season again.

Ingredients for the potatoes:

Grate parmesan. Peel the sweet potatoes, wash the triplets well. Finely chop the ginger.

Cut the sweet potatoes and triplets into 5 mm slices, place in a hot pan and add the ginger. Deglaze with water and let the potatoes soak in the water. When the water has evaporated, add the butter and lightly fry the potatoes. Caramelize with maple syrup. Just before serving, fold in the parmesan and allow to melt. taste.

Ingredients for the salmon:

Portion the salmon and fry on all sides with ginger in a pan with vegetable oil. Let rest. Add half of the wild garlic and the butter. Fry again briefly on all sides. Season with sea salt.

Finely chop the remaining wild garlic and pour over the salmon before serving.

Hamburg Journal | broadcast date | 04/21/2023

