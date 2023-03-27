Home Health Recipe “Beetroot ravioli with goat cheese and walnut pesto” | > – Guide
Recipe "Beetroot ravioli with goat cheese and walnut pesto"

Recipe "Beetroot ravioli with goat cheese and walnut pesto"

Ingredients for the pasta dough:

It is best to process the ingredients into a dough using a food processor. The dough should be very firm. After kneading let it rest in the fridge for at least 45 minutes.

Tip: With traditional pasta dough, use 1 egg for 100 g of flour. However, the liquid can be replaced by anything.

Ingredients for the filling:

Mix all ingredients together.

Turn the dough several times through a pasta machine on the widest setting, folding several times. Alternatively, you can also use a rolling pin, but it is more laborious because the dough is quite firm. Then roll out two even strips of the same length.

Use a teaspoon to spread little heaps of the filling onto one of the strips. Using a brush, brush the dough in the square around the filling very lightly with a little water, place the other sheet of dough on top and press down firmly. Cut out the ravioli around the filling. Cook in boiling water for 4-6 minutes.

Ingredients for the pesto:

Wash parsley, peel garlic. Pluck the marjoram and sage from the stems. Then process all the ingredients in a blender or with a hand blender to form a pesto.

Completion:

Remove the pasta from the water, drain and toss briefly in a pan with the pesto. Sprinkle with some Parmesan and serve.

Tip: Garnish with a little lemon zest and fresh beetroot strips.

