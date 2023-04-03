



Ingredients for the brioche:

Dissolve yeast in water, add sugar. Add the flour, eggs and a pinch of salt and knead into a homogeneous dough. Gradually incorporate the butter.

Grease a loaf tin, dust with a little flour, put in the yeast dough and let it rise in a warm place for about 30 minutes. Then bake in a preheated oven at 160 degrees (top/bottom heat) for 45 minutes and allow to cool. Do not cut when warm.

Ingredients for the meat:

Remove the silver skin from the rabbit meat, flatten the fillets and season with salt and pepper on both sides. Strip the needles from the bottom half of the rosemary sprigs and sharpen the stems. Roll up the meat and secure with the twigs. Heat the butter and oil in a pan and sear the meat briefly on both sides, place on a plate and finish cooking in the oven at around 80 degrees (top/bottom heat) for 10 minutes. Put the pan with the roast aside, you will need it for the lardo foam.

Ingredients for the Lardo foam:

Cut the lardo bacon into small cubes and fry in a hot pot. Deglaze with white port after 6-10 minutes. Now heat the pan with the rabbit drippings and deglaze with the Lardo and port wine mixture. Add milk and cream, bring everything to a boil and pass through a sieve. Work the butter into the sauce with a whisk or blender and froth. Season with salt.

Ingredients for the lamb’s lettuce:

Wash and dry lamb’s lettuce. Scoop out the pomegranate seeds. For the dressing, mix grapeseed oil, raspberry balsamic vinegar, sugar and salt. Add the pomegranate seeds.

Finish and serve:

Cut about 2 cm thick slices from the cooled brioche, remove the crust and cut about 3-4 cm wide rectangles from one slice.

Melt the butter in a pan and fry the brioche pieces on both sides until golden brown. Drain artichokes and cut in half. Briefly add to the pan and carefully season with Piment d’Espelette – alternatively with chilli powder.

Now the dish is assembled into a “flavor plate”. Place the brioche on a plate, place the saddle of rabbit on top (remove sprigs of rosemary beforehand, if you like), top with artichoke halves.

Mix the lamb’s lettuce with the dressing and place on the composition. Drizzle 1 tablespoon dressing over the dish per plate.

Foam the lardo sauce again and distribute 2 tablespoons per plate over all components. In this way, all flavors can be captured with every bite.

Additional information:

Broadcast/Source: Björn’s Gourmet Secrets