Recipe "Chocolate Cake Brownie Style with Fruit"

Recipe “Chocolate Cake Brownie Style with Fruit” | > – Guide
by Rainer Sass


60 Min.


+

Person(in)

Ingredients for the cake:


  • 150

    g


    Butter


  • 150

    g


    (70-72%) dark chocolate


  • 4

    HE


    Cocoa powder


  • 0.5

    TL


    Salt


  • 4




    Bio-Owner


  • 100

    g


    Zucker


  • 3

    HE


    Liquid honey


  • 3

    HE


    sour cream

Preheat the oven to 160 degrees. Place the butter and chocolate in a metal bowl and melt over a water bath. Add the cocoa powder through a sieve and add salt as well.

In a stand mixer or with a hand mixer, beat the eggs and sugar until very creamy, then stir in the honey and crème fraîche. Allow the butter and chocolate mixture to cool, then mix well with the egg and icing. Line a springform pan with baking paper, pour in the batter and smooth out. Bake 40 minutes. Leave to cool, cut into pieces of cake and serve with the stewed fruit.

Ingredients for the fruit:


  • 1




    Apple


  • 1




    Pear


  • 0.25




    Pineapple


  • 250

    ml


    Apple juice


  • 1

    HE


    Zucker

Peel the fruit, deseed and cut into very small cubes. Caramelize the sugar in a high pan. Deglaze with apple juice. Simmer until the caramel has dissolved. Then add the fruit and simmer over low heat for about 5 minutes.

Rainer Sass and Bettina Tietjen cook a gourmet menu with filled crêpes, salmon lasagne and brownies. © NDR

THE! | broadcast date | 04/10/2023


