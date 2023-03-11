



Ingredients (for 6-8 pieces):

150 grams of flour

3 Owner

250 ml lukewarm milk

1 tbsp melted butter

1 pinch of salt

for frying: olive oil and clarified butter

Put all ingredients in a bowl and stir well. Let the dough rest for 20 minutes, then stir again. Heat clarified butter and olive oil in a pan and bake thin pancakes (similar to crêpes).

Ingredients for the filling:

1 Bottom (200-300 g) Spinach

6-8 slices of cured ham

alternative: Mortadella

1-2 balls of mozzarella

alternatively: cream cheese or goat’s cream cheese

Butter

grated parmesan

Clean the spinach and blanch briefly with the stalks in boiling water. Then quench and dry. Fill the pancakes as follows: Place a few spinach leaves in the middle, the pancakes should still have a small edge. Then add mortadella or ham to taste. Place pieces of mozzarella, goat cheese or cream cheese on top. Brush the edges of the pancakes with a little butter, then fold them twice into a triangle.

Spread some butter on a baking sheet and place the crespelle on top. Brush the tops with butter and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Set the oven to the top grill and gratinate the crespelle until they are crispy.

Ingredients for the sauce:

1 cup of sour cream

4 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

2 tbsp white wine

1 EL Butter

Salt

Pfeffer

Zucker

Put the sour cream in a saucepan and heat slightly while stirring. Add Parmesan, white wine and butter and season with salt, pepper and sugar. Do not overheat the sauce or it will flake.

Place the pancakes on plates and serve with the sauce. Sprinkle with grated parmesan and fresh pepper to taste.