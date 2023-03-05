Home Health Recipe “Deer roulades with potato muffins and pointed cabbage” | > – Guide
Health

Recipe “Deer roulades with potato muffins and pointed cabbage” | > – Guide

by admin
Recipe “Deer roulades with potato muffins and pointed cabbage” | > – Guide

Ingredients for the roulades:

Dice the apricots, finely chop the rosemary and place both in a bowl. Season with mustard and salt and stir. Peel the onions and garlic, cut into small cubes and sauté in a pan with a little oil.

Tip: It’s not a problem if the onions are already germinating, the green germ can also be processed. Tarik Rose recommends not pressing the garlic, otherwise too many bitter substances will be released.

Add the onions and garlic to the apricot mixture, mix and allow to soak briefly.

Season the inside of the meat with salt and pepper. Spread the apricot filling over the meat. Leave some space at the edge on one side to be able to roll up the roulades better. Roll up the roulades from the side where the filling reaches the edge. Stick together with skewers or roulade rings, lightly salt the outside and fry vigorously on all sides in a pan with a little olive oil. Then cook on a low heat for about 10-15 minutes. Keep turning the roulades.

Ingredients for the muffins:

up

Beat the eggs with a good pinch of salt until fluffy. Peel the cooled potatoes (preferably from the day before), put them through a potato ricer or mash them with a masher. Heat the butter in a saucepan, stirring regularly, until brown flakes form. Pour the brown butter over the pressed potatoes, mix briefly, then pour into the beaten eggs. Add baking powder, flour and 1 pinch of salt. Grate the cheese into the mixture. Finely chop the rosemary and add it. Season with pepper and knead everything into a dough.

See also  Italians and the car: never without the radio

Line 2 muffin cases per person with parchment paper and then with bacon. Put the potato dough in the molds and bake for about 25-30 minutes at 140 degrees.

Ingredients for the cabbage salad:

up

Quarter pointed cabbage. Cut out the stalk, cut the pointed cabbage into strips and place in a large bowl. Only scrape off the ginger peel, as this is where the best ingredients are, dice the ginger and add to the pointed cabbage. Add the honey, balsamic vinegar, some walnut oil, olive oil and a good pinch of salt and pepper to the pointed cabbage and knead vigorously with your hands.

Ingredients for the Parsley Pesto:

up

Cut the parsley including the stalks and place in a tall container. Add olive oil and almonds. Grate the cheese into the bowl. Season the mixture with pepper and salt. Add some lemon zest for a fresh kick. Finally, puree everything with a hand blender.

serving:

Divide the pesto between the plates and add the cabbage salad. Drape 1 roulade and 2 potato muffins on each and serve.

Eat better! | broadcast date | 03/04/2023

Saddle of venison with pumpkin risoni and blackberries served on a plate. © NDR Photo: Claudia Timmann
Königsberger Klopse served with mashed potatoes on a plate. © NDR / Die Fernsehenmacher Photo: Norman Kalle
Venison kebab served with naan bread and red cabbage salad on a plate. © NDR Photo: Tarik Rose
Venison roulade served with potato muffins and cabbage salad on a plate. © NDR Photo: Tarik Rose
Braised pork cheeks in Mole and corn slices au gratin served on a plate © Oliver Schwarzwald
Oven chicken with vegetables and tomato sauce, © NDR Photo: Tarik Rose
Rump steak with three dips © NDR Photo: Florian Kruck
Thai curry with vegetables, shiitake mushrooms and chicken breast served on a plate. © NDR / Die Fernsehenmacher Photo: Norman Kalle
Seared steaks with salsa on a plate. © NDR/Leitwolf TV and film production/Tarik Rose Photo: Tarik Rose

You may also like

“My partner died playing soccer, I stopped singing”

Headache, the correct and immediate remedy based on...

they remove her right breast but give her...

Social Media: Why Self-Diagnosing Mental Health Can Be...

These specimens serve wonderfully as parasols

‘What can I say, this is skiing’. Curtoni...

Weight Loss-Diet-Health » Breaded tempeh with vegetables and...

Why do wrinkles form? Blame the bacteria on...

Loneliness and isolation lead to dementia/ Study: “Gray...

Sleep problems: You should no longer drink five...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy