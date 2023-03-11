



Ingredients for Potatoes and Egg Salad:

Wash potatoes and boil in salted water for 20 minutes. 8 minutes before the end of cooking, add the eggs and cook.

For the mayonnaise, dice the pear into small pieces and place in a narrow, tall container. Add pomegranate extract, chilli oil, soy sauce and egg yolk. Blend until smooth with an immersion blender, then add vegetable oil in a thin stream until a creamy mayonnaise forms. Season with salt.

Peel and chop the eggs and mix with the mayonnaise.

Cut the cooled potatoes into slices and fry in butter until golden brown.

Ingredients for the meat:

Salt the lamb salmon and sear in a pan on all sides with the crushed garlic. Remove the lamb from the pan, rest and allow to cool. Then put it back into the hot pan, sear again and let it rest again. Depending on the thickness, repeat this process a total of 3 to 5 times.

Ingredients for the vegetables:

Clean and toss the vegetables, cut the grapes into slices. Put everything in a large salad bowl. Peel and dice the onion and garlic as well. Fry both in vegetable oil.

Slice the eggplant and add to the pan with the walnuts. Add maple syrup and pomegranate extract and sauté well. Remove from the heat when everything is slightly caramelized and let cool.

serving:

Arrange egg salad on plates. Cut the lamb salmon into slices and arrange on top together with the vegetables and fried potatoes. Garnish with chickweed or lamb’s lettuce.