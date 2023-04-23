Home » Recipe for easy and quick sheet cake
Recipe for easy and quick sheet cake

Recipe for easy and quick sheet cake

Whether for breakfast, as a small snack or for afternoon coffee – we don’t know for you, but we could eat cake at absolutely any time of the day and for any occasion! Admittedly, baking in itself is a real art and not for everyone, but our recipe for eat-you-silly cake from the tin will be perfect even for beginners. Wonderfully fluffy base, creamy pudding filling and crunchy walnuts – is your mouth already watering? Then let’s go – read on and get to the oven, because this is probably the easiest and tastiest sheet cake ever! Have fun and enjoy!

Eat yourself stupid cake from the tin

Strawberry Swiss Roll, Strawberry Mascarpone Dessert, etc. – some desserts we just can’t get enough of and that’s exactly the case with our Eat You Stupid Tin Cake recipe. The recipe tastes irresistibly good and the preparation is a real breeze – sounds great, doesn’t it?

Ingredients

Ingredients for the dough:

  • 250 grams of wheat flour
  • 80 grams of granulated sugar
  • 150 grams of butter, at room temperature
  • 1 No
  • 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
  • A pinch of salt

Ingredients for the pudding filling:

  • 2 packets of vanilla custard powder
  • 80 Gramm Butter
  • 500ml milk
  • 30 grams of sugar

Topping:

  • 200 grams of raw walnuts
  • 60 grams of dark chocolate
  • 100 grams of sugar
  • 60 Gramm Butter

Make eat-you-stupid cake

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a baking tray with baking paper.
  2. For the dough, place the sugar, butter, egg, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix well.
  3. Add the flour and salt and stir to form a smooth batter.
  4. Place the dough on the baking sheet and prick several times with a fork.
  5. Bake for 15-17 minutes and let cool completely.
  6. For the pudding filling, mix the pudding powder with 80 ml milk and sugar in a large bowl until smooth.
  7. Heat the remaining milk in a saucepan over medium-high heat and add the pudding mixture.
  8. Cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, and allow to cool briefly.
  9. Add butter, stir and spread evenly over the cooled base.
  10. For the walnut topping, heat the sugar and butter in a pan and add the chopped walnuts.
  11. Caramelize for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, and top the cake with it.
  12. Melt the chocolate in a water bath and spread over the cake.
  13. And voilà – your delicious eat-you-silly cake with walnuts and chocolate is ready!
Refine the eat-you-silly cake

quick sheet cake recipe eat you stupid cake sheet

Our eat-you-silly cake from the tin tastes really delicious, but a little variety now and then wouldn’t be bad, would it? Fortunately, the recipe is super variable and can be easily modified and refined as you wish.

  • If you’re not a fan of vanilla pudding, you could use a caramel or chocolate pudding instead. Or why not strawberry pudding for a light and refreshing springtime dessert.
  • Don’t like walnuts or have an allergy? No problem, then skip them and refine the eat-you-silly cake with, for example, chopped biscuits.
  • Does dark chocolate taste too bitter to you? White chocolate also provides a wonderful aroma and for a special touch you could, for example, add 1-2 tablespoons of espresso powder to the batter.

