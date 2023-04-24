Recipe for the best Chinese cabbage salad!

Whether for the next barbecue party or for a light and refreshing lunch or dinner – fresh salads are simply part of it in spring and summer and are an integral part of our menu. Sure – a classic leaf salad or a tomato salad always work, but eventually they get boring. If you feel the same way, then you’ve come to the right place, because we have the best eat-you-stupid salad recipe for you! Nice and crunchy, very filling and prepared in no time at all – this Chinese cabbage salad with ramen noodles will definitely be the new favorite of the whole family! But enough talking – read on and enjoy!
Eat-you-stupid salad recipe
Quick to make and really tasty – our eat-you-stupid recipes are a real blessing when things have to be done quickly. You already know our best recipe for eat-you-stupid cake. And if you think that salads always taste bland and boring, then you should definitely try our Eat You Stupid Salad! Crunchy Chinese cabbage, almonds, carrots and all that with an aromatic dressing -. This Chinese cabbage salad will be a hit at the next barbecue, I promise!
Ingredients
- 500 grams of Chinakohl
- 3 spring onions
- 2 medium carrots
- 1 packet of instant ramen noodles
- 2 tbsp light soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp travel vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
- 2 tbsp sunflower oil + extra for frying
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 50 grams of sliced almonds
- salt and pepper to taste
preparation
- First remove the stalk from the Chinese cabbage and cut the cabbage into thin slices.
- Thinly slice the spring onions and roughly grate the carrots.
- Place the carrots, Chinese cabbage, and half the spring onions in a large bowl and toss to combine.
- To make the dressing, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, oil, and garlic powder in a small bowl until the sugar is completely dissolved.
- Add the dressing to the cabbage and mix well with your hands.
- Leave to rest for about 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, coarsely crumble the ramen noodles with your hands and heat some oil in a pan over medium-high heat.
- Fry the noodles in the pan, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and season with salt.
- Top the salad with the noodles and sliced almonds and top with the remaining spring onions.
- And voilà – your eat-you-stupid salad is ready!