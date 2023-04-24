Recipe for the best Chinese cabbage salad!

Whether for the next barbecue party or for a light and refreshing lunch or dinner – fresh salads are simply part of it in spring and summer and are an integral part of our menu. Sure – a classic leaf salad or a tomato salad always work, but eventually they get boring. If you feel the same way, then you’ve come to the right place, because we have the best eat-you-stupid salad recipe for you! Nice and crunchy, very filling and prepared in no time at all – this Chinese cabbage salad with ramen noodles will definitely be the new favorite of the whole family! But enough talking – read on and enjoy!

Eat-you-stupid salad recipe

Quick to make and really tasty – our eat-you-stupid recipes are a real blessing when things have to be done quickly. You already know our best recipe for eat-you-stupid cake. And if you think that salads always taste bland and boring, then you should definitely try our Eat You Stupid Salad! Crunchy Chinese cabbage, almonds, carrots and all that with an aromatic dressing -. This Chinese cabbage salad will be a hit at the next barbecue, I promise!

Ingredients

500 grams of Chinakohl

3 spring onions

2 medium carrots

1 packet of instant ramen noodles

2 tbsp light soy sauce

2 Tbsp travel vinegar

1 tablespoon of sugar

2 tbsp sunflower oil + extra for frying

1/2 tsp garlic powder

50 grams of sliced ​​almonds

salt and pepper to taste

preparation