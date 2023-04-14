If you think of typical German cakes, the Donauwelle probably comes to mind. No wonder, because the cherry cake not only tastes incredibly good, but is also relatively easy to make. We will show you how you can make a Donauwelle yourself.

Make the Donauwelle yourself – creamy and juicy at the same time

Thanks to the cherry compote and the creamy vanilla pudding, the snow white cake, as the classic is also called, is simply deliciously moist. At the same time, the cherry cake from the tin is not heavy on the stomach and is perfect for the coffee party on Sunday. How to bake the world‘s best Donauwelle:

Ingredients for the Snow White cake

For the ground:

230g softened butter

160 grams of sugar

5 Owner

1 Pck Backpulver

300 grams of flour

2 tbsp powdered sugar

2 El Kakao

450 g drained sour cherries

For the custard cream:

500ml milk

1 Pck Vanillepuddingpulver

225 g Butter

5 tbsp powdered sugar

For the chocolate glaze:

200 g couverture, dark chocolate

2 tbsp vegetable fat

You can now make the Donauwelle yourself

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees and grease a baking sheet.

How to prepare the soil:

Beat the butter and sugar until creamy.

Gradually add the eggs.

Mix the flour and baking powder and stir into the other mixture.

Put half of the finished batter in a separate bowl and mix with the cocoa.

Spread the light cake pond on the sheet.

Put blobs of the dark batter on top and spread them out as well.

Spread out the cherries and press them down lightly (not too much so they don’t go through the batter).

Now bake the Donauwelle for 30 minutes and then let the cake with cherries cool down.

In the meantime, prepare the custard cream for the sheet cake:

Prepare the vanilla pudding from powder, milk and sugar as usual and as described on the package.

Then allow to cool covered with foil or alternatively stir occasionally to avoid forming a skin.

Beat butter and powdered sugar until creamy.

Lift the butter under the lukewarm pudding.

Finish the Donauwelle recipe with pudding: