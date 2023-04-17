Recipe “Gorgonzola tart with spinach salad and salted lemons” | > – Guide





Ingredients for the salted lemons:

Rinse the lemons in hot water, dry them, prick them with a knife and fill them into a clean mason jar. Add bay leaves and peppercorns.

Boil sea salt with water. Pour the salted water over the lemons in the glass. Add the olive oil at the end and close the jar tightly. Leave in a cool place for 3 to 4 weeks. Alternatively, you can buy ready-made salted lemons in Arabic supermarkets or delicatessen shops.

Ingredients for the tart dough:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees (circulating air). Wash, dry and grate the lemon. Set aside some rubbing.

Knead the flour with the butter, egg, 1 pinch of salt and lemon zest briefly and vigorously into a homogeneous dough. Wrap in cling film and place in the fridge for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the gorgonzola filling.

Portion and roll out the dough. Grease a quiche tin for each person with butter, line with dough and cut off the protruding edges. Cut the baking paper into suitable pieces, place on the dough and fill with the chickpeas. This keeps the dough flat during pre-baking. Place the molds on a rack in the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Take out of the oven, remove the baking paper with the chickpeas and leave to cool briefly. Turn the oven down to 120 degrees (convection).

Ingredients for the Gorgonzola filling:

Whisk together the cream, eggs, a pinch of salt, pepper and nutmeg. Grate in the Grana Padano and fold in. Refrigerate the filling. Cut the gorgonzola into small pieces.

When the pre-baked tarts have cooled down a bit, add about 3 tablespoons of the mixture per serving. Scatter Gorgonzola on top. Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes. The mass should not bubble. Otherwise lower the temperature. Remove the tarts from the oven and let cool for 20 minutes.

Ingredients for the spinach salad:

wash spinach. Cut figs into thin strips. Squeeze lemon. Whisk together agave syrup, lemon juice, salt, white balsamic vinegar and olive oil to form a dressing.

serving:

Remove the zest from the salted lemon and dice very finely. The cubes are used like a spice, they taste very salty. Dose sparingly!

Turn out the tarts and place in the middle of a plate. Arrange the spinach on the tarts, spread the fig strips on top and garnish with the dressing and diced salted lemons.

Additional information:

Broadcast/Source: Björn’s Gourmet Secrets