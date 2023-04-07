Home Health Recipe “Herbal crêpes with carrots and watercress pesto” | > – Guide
Ingredients for the dough:

Mix eggs, flour, melted butter and milk to form a smooth batter. Season with salt and pepper, then leave to soak for about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the carrots, pesto and dip. Roughly chop herbs (e.g. parsley, chervil, dill, oregano) and mix with the dough. Set aside a few sprigs of herbs for the garnish. Heat clarified butter in a pan and bake medium-sized crêpes.

Ingredients for the carrots:

Wash and slice the carrots. Peel garlic and chop finely. Melt butter in a pan, sauté carrots and garlic in it. Caramelize with some maple syrup, then pour on some water. Sauté carrots for about 5 minutes until al dente. Salt, pepper and keep warm.

Ingredients for the pesto:

Roast the pine nuts and let them cool, peel and finely chop the garlic. Grate parmesan. Place the garlic, pine nuts, cheese and watercress leaves in a blender and chop. Add enough olive oil to make a creamy pesto. Season with salt and pepper.

Ingredients for the yoghurt dip:

Mix the yoghurt with honey and the crumbled pepper berries. Wash the lemon well, then grate the zest. Add about 1 tablespoon of lemon zest and some lemon juice to the dip. Season with salt.

serving:

Place crêpes on plates and place 1 portion of carrots on each. Pour pesto and some yoghurt dip on top. Garnish with herbs.

