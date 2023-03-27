



Ingredients for the bread:

Place the flour and salt in a large bowl or food processor. Pluck the herbs from the stalks and chop finely. Dissolve the yeast in the lukewarm water while stirring. Add the yeast water mixture to the flour, add herbs and mix everything to form a smooth dough. The dough should be sticky rather than dry. Leave for about 45 minutes.

Dust a clean work surface with flour. Knead the dough again and shape into a ball. Form a nice flatbread out of the ball. The edge can remain a little thicker. Press the typical flatbread notches in the middle with your fingertips.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly grease it with a kitchen towel and cooking oil. Place flatbread on top, cover with a towel and let rise again for 30 minutes.

After 15 minutes, preheat the oven to 200 degrees (upper/lower heat). Brush the bread with a little water, sprinkle over the sesame seeds and coarse sea salt and bake for about 20 minutes until golden brown.

Spread goat cheese on the cooled bread and top with colorful ingredients such as radish slices, figs, caramelized cherry tomatoes or edible flowers.

Ingredients for the salad:

Mix vinegar with mustard, honey, salt and pepper. Add olive oil or walnut oil. Taste and season as needed.

Tip: When making a dressing, always mix the vinegar and mustard first, then add the oil.