Ingredients:

Lightly butter a gratin dish. Peel the potatoes, wash and cut into thin slices. Wash the fennel thoroughly, quarter, clean and remove the stalk. Finely chop the green fennel, slice the fennel into thin slices. Blanch the potato and fennel slices in boiling water for about 4 minutes and then drain briefly.

Mix together the crème fraîche, cream, parmesan, fennel greens, salt and pepper. Line the gratin dish with a third of the potatoes. Spread half of the fennel on top and cover with about a third of the whipped cream. Repeat the process and cover the last layer of potatoes with the remaining cream. Cook in the lower third of the oven for about 30-35 minutes at around 180 degrees (top/bottom heat).

In the meantime, wash the salmon and pat dry with paper towels. Pluck any bones that may be present. Grease an ovenproof dish with a third of the oil. Place the salmon skin side down and season with salt and pepper.

Rinse herbs well and shake dry. Pluck the leaves from the stems, chop finely and sprinkle over the salmon. Wash the lemon in hot water, grate the zest, squeeze out the juice and spread both over the salmon. Drizzle with the remaining olive oil.

After 30-35 minutes of cooking, place the salmon on the middle shelf with the gratin in the oven and cook for about another 15 minutes.

Note for people weakened by illness:

Wash hands thoroughly before preparation. Use separate chopping boards and knives for gratin and fish.

Nutritional values ​​per serving:

1140 kcal, 86.2 g fat, 59.6 g protein, 30.1 g carbohydrates

The Nutrition Docs | broadcast date | 03/06/2023

