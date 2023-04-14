



Ingredients for the red lentil spread:

Wash the lentils, changing the water 1 to 2 times. Cook in lightly salted water for 15-20 minutes according to package directions. Drain off the water, reserving about 2-3 tbsp. Place the lentils in a tall container and puree with a hand blender. Add tomato paste, olive oil and some cooking water, stir everything and season with chilli, salt and sugar. Cut the mint leaves into fine strips and fold in.

Ingredients for the yellow lentil spread:

250 g yellow lentils

2 TL Turmeric powder

1 small organic lemon

Salt

Pfeffer

olive oil

0.5 bunch of dill or parsley

Wash the lentils, changing the water 1 to 2 times. Cook in lightly salted water for 15-20 minutes according to package directions. Drain off the water, reserving about 2-3 tbsp. Place the lentils in a tall container and coarsely puree with a hand blender. Season with turmeric, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper. Add the olive oil and some of the cooking liquid and mix until you get a creamy consistency. Clean and finely chop the dill/parsley and add.

Ingredients for the lentil spread with oranges:

Wash the lentils, changing the water 1 to 2 times. Then cook in lightly salted water for 15-20 minutes according to package directions. Drain off the water, reserving 2-3 teaspoons. Wash the oranges well, then grate the peel and remove the fillets. Chop the flesh and reserve the remaining orange juice.

Clean the spring onions and cut into fine rings. Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté the spring onions for 1-2 minutes. Place the lentils in a tall container and coarsely puree with a hand blender, then mix with the orange fillets and zest, jam and spring onions. Add the remaining orange juice, some of the cooking water and olive oil until you get a creamy consistency. Season with salt and pepper.

Ingredients for the bread:

Heat the olive oil and clarified butter in a coated pan and toast the flatbread in it. If you like, add roughly chopped parsley, spring onions and garlic. Serve the spreads with the flatbread.