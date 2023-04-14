Home Health Recipe “Lentil spread variations with roasted flatbread” | > – Guide
Health

Recipe “Lentil spread variations with roasted flatbread” | > – Guide

by admin
Recipe “Lentil spread variations with roasted flatbread” | > – Guide

Ingredients for the red lentil spread:

Wash the lentils, changing the water 1 to 2 times. Cook in lightly salted water for 15-20 minutes according to package directions. Drain off the water, reserving about 2-3 tbsp. Place the lentils in a tall container and puree with a hand blender. Add tomato paste, olive oil and some cooking water, stir everything and season with chilli, salt and sugar. Cut the mint leaves into fine strips and fold in.

Ingredients for the yellow lentil spread:

  • 250 g yellow lentils

  • 2 TL Turmeric powder

  • 1 small organic lemon

  • Salt

  • Pfeffer

  • olive oil

  • 0.5 bunch of dill or parsley

up

Wash the lentils, changing the water 1 to 2 times. Cook in lightly salted water for 15-20 minutes according to package directions. Drain off the water, reserving about 2-3 tbsp. Place the lentils in a tall container and coarsely puree with a hand blender. Season with turmeric, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper. Add the olive oil and some of the cooking liquid and mix until you get a creamy consistency. Clean and finely chop the dill/parsley and add.

Ingredients for the lentil spread with oranges:

up

Wash the lentils, changing the water 1 to 2 times. Then cook in lightly salted water for 15-20 minutes according to package directions. Drain off the water, reserving 2-3 teaspoons. Wash the oranges well, then grate the peel and remove the fillets. Chop the flesh and reserve the remaining orange juice.

Clean the spring onions and cut into fine rings. Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté the spring onions for 1-2 minutes. Place the lentils in a tall container and coarsely puree with a hand blender, then mix with the orange fillets and zest, jam and spring onions. Add the remaining orange juice, some of the cooking water and olive oil until you get a creamy consistency. Season with salt and pepper.

Ingredients for the bread:

up

Heat the olive oil and clarified butter in a coated pan and toast the flatbread in it. If you like, add roughly chopped parsley, spring onions and garlic. Serve the spreads with the flatbread.

Lentil spread © NDR Photo: Florian Kruck

THE! | broadcast date | 04/14/2023

Mille Feuille from the crispy milk skin with woodruff cream and fresh berries served on a black plate. © Sascha Kirchner / solisTV
Stuffed Dampfnudel on a bed of mushrooms with whey cheese sauce served on a deep black plate. © Sascha Kirchner / solisTV
Homemade tagliatelle with lemon vinaigrette and pecorino crackers served on a deep white plate. © Thomas Mudersbach / solisTV
Lentil spread © NDR Photo: Florian Kruck
Herb crêpes with carrots and pesto arranged on a plate. © NDR Photo: Florian Kruck
Cauliflower curry served on a soup plate © NDR Photo: Florian Kruck
Beetroot pasta pockets with goat's cream cheese filling and walnut herb pesto served on a plate © NDR Photo: Claudia Timmann
Herb flatbread spread with goat's cream cheese. © NDR Photo: Claudia Timmann
Crispy goat cheese sandwich on aubergine tomato chutney and nut pesto served on a plate. © NDR Photo: Tarik Rose
See also  at 85 in shape with the gym, running and walking

You may also like

dmBio Tamari flavored almonds 50 g

Covid, Bertolaso: “Identified for the first time in...

In France, green light for the wise men...

Sauces, what a passion! But are they bad...

Cannabis debate: “Are we going to legalize shoplifting...

What vaccinations do I have to redo to...

The immune system is weak? A leading health...

is it likely to become a problem? –...

Italian patients spend over 1,800 euros a year...

Recipe for the German cake

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy