by admin
Ingredients:

Instead of udon noodles, you can also use long, dried durum wheat pasta such as linguine or spaghetti for this dish. Then you only need 100 g per person.

Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan.

Grate, press or chop the garlic and ginger very finely and mix with the peanut butter, vinegar, oil, soy and chili sauce, the sweet component and the water. If the sauce is too thick, you can thin it later with a little pasta water.

Wash the carrots, peppers and cucumber. Deseed the peppers and cucumber. Cut everything into strips 5 cm long and 1 cm wide. Wash the spring onions, cut diagonally into strips and set aside for the garnish.

Cook the pasta according to the package instructions, drain and reserve some of the pasta water.

Put the pasta with the sauce and the vegetable strips back into the pot and stir briefly. Stir in some pasta water if needed. Then arrange on plates and garnish with spring onions, lime and sesame to taste. Enjoy immediately.

