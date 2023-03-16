



Ingredients for the pasta dough:

Put the egg, egg yolk, oil and a pinch of salt in a bowl and mix well with a whisk. Gradually sift in the flour and knead with your hands until the dough comes away from the edge of the bowl and is nice and smooth, but still firm and chewy. Form the pasta dough into a ball, wrap in cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Ingredients for the filling:

Peel the potatoes, dice roughly and cook in salted water until soft. Drain and allow to dry slightly, then return the potato pieces to the saucepan. Add the ricotta and half the butter and mash thoroughly. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Peel and thinly slice the garlic. Wash and dry the chili pepper, cut in half, remove the seeds and chop finely. Sauté in the remaining butter in a coated pan over medium heat until golden.

Clean, wash and spin dry the spinach. Add to the pan with the garlic and chili and stir gently until the spinach wilts and the liquid is completely gone. Remove the pan from the stove and let cool for 10 minutes.

Finely chop the spinach and mix with the potato and ricotta mixture. Grate the Parmesan and some nutmeg, mix well with the mixture and season to taste.

Making the ravioli:

Mix the egg yolk with some water. Grate parmesan. Grate and squeeze the lemon.

Rotate the pasta dough through a pasta machine. If you don’t have a pasta machine, use a rolling pin to roll out the pasta dough on a well-floured surface to a thickness of 1 mm and a width of around 14 cm.

Place 1 heaping teaspoon of the filling evenly spaced on each side of the pastry strip. Brush the dough all over with the egg yolk and fold over the filling. Gently squeeze out the air around the filling with your index finger. Use a round cutter to cut out small ravioli. Press the edges carefully.

Cook the ravioli in several batches in boiling salted water for about 2 minutes each. Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat, add the cooked ravioli, season with Parmesan, lemon zest and juice.

serving:

Melt the butter in a pan over medium-high heat and fry the sage until crispy. Cut the ham into fine strips. Grate parmesan.

Arrange the ravioli on preheated plates, sprinkle with Parmesan and ham strips. Drizzle over some olive oil and garnish with sage leaves.